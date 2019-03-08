Partly Cloudy

CBeebies Twirlywoos bring stage show to New Wolsey in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 18:11 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:25 08 April 2019

The cast of Twirlywoos Live who are appearing at the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich Photo: Pamela Raith Photography

Pamela Raith

The wonderful world of Twirlywoos – as seen on CBeebies – will be brought to life on stage for the first time in Ipswich next week, when Toodloo, Great BigHoo, Chickedy, Chick and Peekaboo set sail for the New Wolsey Theatre on Monday April 15 and Tuesday 16.

Featuring all the favourite characters from the hit TV show, expect mischief, music and plenty of surprises as the Twirlywoos embark on a new adventure onboard their Big Red Boat. With beautifully inventive puppetry, Twirlywoos Live! promises to be a laugh-out-loud treat for little ones.

Twirlywoos Live! is brought to the stage by MEI Theatrical, whose recent productions include Sarah and Duck Live on Stage and a West End production of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show. It is written by Zoe Bourn, who has brought to life some of the world’s best-loved children’s titles including Thomas and Friends and Fireman Sam Live!

Twirlywoos was first broadcast on CBeebies in 2015, and in 2017 celebrated its 100th episode. It is co-created by Anne Wood, who has devised shows including Teletubbies, and Steve Roberts, who with Anne co-created the Bafta-winning CBeebies series Dipdap.

Twirlywoos Live! is recommended for ages 1+, with babes in arms welcome. The running time is 55 minutes with no interval. This young children’s show is on stage at the New Wolsey Theatre, in Ipswich, on Monday April 15 and Tuesday April 16. Performances: Monday 2.30pm, Tuesday 11.30am and 2.30pm. Tickets: £9 & £12. Box Office: www.wolseytheatre.co.uk / 01473 295900

