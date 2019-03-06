Latest shows announced at Ipswich Regent including Alexander Armstrong
Archant
You’re in for a Pointless evening as Alexander Armstrong leads the latest line-up of shows coming to the Ipswich Regent.
From explorer Ben Fogle to Calendar Girls with music from Gary Barlow, there is something for everyone at the theatre.
These are six newly-announced shows coming to the Ipswich Regent this autumn:
Ruby Wax
October 6
Ipswich Regent
Based on her bestselling book, Ruby’s new show How To Be Human answers every question you’ve ever had about evolution, thoughts, emotions, the body, addictions, relationships, sex, kids, the future and compassion.
Calendar Girls
October 22 to 26
Calendar Girls - The Musical by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth is the award-winning production based on the true story of the Calendar Girls - a group of ordinary ladies who achieved something extraordinary and is now on UK tour following its West End run.
Diversity (Extra date)
November 11
After eight sell out UK tours, over half a million tickets sold, and countless television and live performances, Diversity have announced their landmark 10 Year Anniversary Tour UK tour “Born Ready” for Autumn 2019.
Alexander Armstrong - All Mouth and Some Trousers
November 14, tickets on sale March 15 at 10am
In his revealing new one man show, All Mouth and Some Trousers, Alexander Armstrong will be baring all.
Expect candid stories, laughter, music and some relief that ‘baring all’ is just a figurative expression.
Known from Armstrong & Miller to Pointless, from Hey Duggee to Classic FM, find out what lurks behind the mere noise.
Ben Fogle
November 16
Thrilling tales from a modern day explorer. From crossing Antarctica to conquering Everest, Ben will take the audience on an inspiring adventure.
Priscilla Queen of the Desert
March 23 to 28 2020
Starring Strictly Come Dancing winner Joe McFadden, Priscilla is the hilarious adventure of three friends who hop aboard a battered old bus bound for the Outback to put on the show of a lifetime.
Their epic journey is a heart-warming story of self-discovery, sassiness and acceptance.
Vist apps.ipswich.gov.uk to purchase tickets to shows at the Ipswich Regent.