Review: Dido return to live stage 'like catching up with an old friend'

Dido on stage at the Ipswich Regent, Thursday December 5 2019. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

It's been 15 years since Dido graced the stage but for Ipswich fans at the Regent on Thursday night it was like she had never been away.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dido on stage at the Ipswich Regent, Thursday December 5 2019. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Dido on stage at the Ipswich Regent, Thursday December 5 2019. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The singer-songwriter brought warmth and heart to the Ipswich crowd with her stunning vocals and charming personality. At times it felt as if it was old friends catching up.

But there was no doubt she had been missed as songs such as Life for Rent, Thank You and the powerful ballad Here With Me demonstrated.

It's easy to forget that Dido is a Brit, Grammy and Ivor Novello winning artist and it seemed that much of the Ipswich crowd had too. Often it was down to the bass player of her five-piece band to encourage the audience to get involved.

It felt as if it went over the heads of many…literally in fact. For most of the gig people were reluctant to get up from their seats to show enthusiasm, particularly during Dido's new electronic inspired song, Friends.

Dido's support act Sonia Stein on stage at the Ipswich Regent, Thursday December 5 2019. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Dido's support act Sonia Stein on stage at the Ipswich Regent, Thursday December 5 2019. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

You may also want to watch:

Older fans expecting to hear the noughties-era Dido should remember that this isn't a 'greatest hits' tour, instead the talented Brit continues to ply her trade with ethereal music. Her UK tour follows the release of her fifth album Still On My Mind and proves she is more than just a nostalgia act.

The iconic voice and impassioned delivery are still as rich as they were nearly 20 years ago. Some older tracks such as Take My Hand have been given a new lease of life live. But it's songs such as Sitting on the Roof of the World which highlight Dido's talent at musical storytelling.

Sonia Stein has been providing the support for the tour and brought a silky, melodic sound to the evening. A great pop-hooking set to ease the audience into the set by the night's returning heroine.

Dido later revealed that her brother and songwriting partner, Rollo Armstrong, had also 'showed up' to the gig; big bro being pivotal in shaping little sister's work. Together this year the siblings created a dance album featuring the song My Boy which helped draw the evening to a close.

This was the first time the singer born on Christmas Day had played to an - at times - sleepy Suffolk audience. But would it be the last?

See you when you're 50, Dido? Let's hope so.