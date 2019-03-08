Partly Cloudy

Peter Pan flies high this Easter at the Ipswich Regent with Dani Harmer

PUBLISHED: 13:27 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:27 17 April 2019

Peter Pan Easter pantomime U.K tour Picture: ENCHANTED ENTERTAINMENTS

Peter Pan Easter pantomime U.K tour Picture: ENCHANTED ENTERTAINMENTS

Enchanted Entertainments

The annual touring Easter pantomime Peter Pan at the Ipswich Regent didn’t fail to get the audience up dancing on their feet last night, as they took a trip to Neverland.

Review: Peter Pan, The Easter Pantomime, Ipswich Regent, April 16-17

With a star studded cast including Dani Harmer, the former Tracey Beaker star, who played Wendy, and comedian Bobby Davro as Smee, Captain Hook's right hand man, this show out to be a great crowd-pleaser.

The cast even included some local talent, as there was a chance for youngsters to be involved in the role of the lost children during the touring show. The Easter panto had something for all ages to enjoy, with a traditional storyline and lots of audience participation, “oh yes they did!”

There was a welcome modern twist thanks to the cast performing songs from popular musicals. These included: 'This Is Me' from The Greatest Showman, 'Defying Gravity' from the musical Wicked and the 'Cha Cha Slide' by DJ Casper. Art Attack's Lloyd Warbey, who played Peter Pan, the boy who never grows up, flew across the stage with his Wendy in a memorable scene which projected a moving backdrop of iconic places including London and Big Ben.

There were lots of energetic performances with boos and hisses when the villainous Captain Hook appeared on stage, and cheers for Peter, Wendy and Tinkerbell. The show had lots of slap-stick and deliberate mistakes to get the audience laughing. Captain Hook even swapped his hooked hand at one point. The performance was full of singing, dancing and jokes. The big finale had the audience up on their feet dancing and clapping along whilst the cast took their final bow.

The pantomime is touring until May 6.

