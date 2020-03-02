Save money on tickets to five hit West End shows at the Ipswich Regent

Eloise Davies as Frenchy & Peter Andre as Teen Angel in the UK tour of Grease coming to the Ipswich Regent Photo:Manuel Harlan Archant

Five new shows have gone on sale at the Ipswich Regent and if you book before the end of the month you can save 10% or more on the top two prices.

Geoff Arnold in The Mousetrap which is coming to the Ipswich Regent Photo: Johann Persson Geoff Arnold in The Mousetrap which is coming to the Ipswich Regent Photo: Johann Persson

The shows released for sale this week and eligible for the saving are: Agatha Christie's classic The Moustrap, the West End musical Sister Act, the new touring version of Grease The Musical, and the West End adaptations of the hit film The Commitments and Strictly Ballroom.

Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap will be at the Ipswich Regent from September 7-12 and will allow audiences to discover why this play is the longest running show in London and why it has kept people guessing for so long.

The scene is set when a group of people gathered in a country house cut off by the snow discover, to their horror, that there is a murderer in their midst. Who can it be?

One by one the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts until at the last, nerve-shredding moment the identity and the motive are finally revealed.

Peter Andre as Teen Angel in the UK tour of Grease coming to the Ipswich Regent Photo:Manuel Harlan Peter Andre as Teen Angel in the UK tour of Grease coming to the Ipswich Regent Photo:Manuel Harlan

It's a thriller with shuddering suspense and a brilliantly intricate plot where murder lurks around every corner.

Some recent West End musical magic arrives in Ipswich from October 19-24 with a week long run of Sister Act with Brenda Edwards as Deloris Van Cartier, the lounge singer on the run from the mob, who seeks sanctuary in the modern-day nunnery.

Produced by Whoopi Goldberg and Jamie Wilson, the tour will feature a specially reworked central character of Deloris Van Cartier, played by Brenda Edwards. The part is being redeveloped to allow an older actor to play the role of Deloris Van Cartier.

Whoopi Goldberg said: "Previous versions have had Deloris as a 23-year-old - but there are different stakes when you're older. You can be much more irreverent when you're older than you can be when you're in your twenties and thirties. Time makes you funnier!"

Harriett Hare in The Mousetrap which is coming to the Ipswich Regent Photo: Johann Persson Harriett Hare in The Mousetrap which is coming to the Ipswich Regent Photo: Johann Persson

Join the sisterhood on their own spiritual journey as they discover the joys of soul and disco in their daily devotions.

The following month Grease, the ultimate rock'n'roll musical roars into town playing the Ipswich Regent from November 16-21. Peter Andre will play the role of Teen Angel and Vince Fontaine except on Monday and Tuesday.

After a whirlwind summer romance, leather-clad greaser Danny and girl-next-door Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year. But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more?

With its phenomenal score, bursting with hits including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin', Hopelessly Devoted to You and You're the One That I Want, this thrilling new version is brought to life by a fresh young cast who bring energy, vitality and passion to this ultimate musical classic.

Directed by Leicester Curve's artistic director Nikolai Foster, with choreography by Arlene Philips, it will star Dan Partridge (Mamma Mia!) will star and audiences will be invited to reignite their for passion for good-time rock'n'roll and ready themselves for an explosion of summer loving.

Then in March 2021 the new West End version of Alan Parker's hit film The Commitments arrives on stage. The Commitments will be in Ipswich from March 8-13, 2021.

Based on the BAFTA award-winning film classic, this musical sensation is a feel-good celebration of soul. The Commitments tells the story of Jimmy Rabbitte, a young working-class music fan, who transforms an unlikely bunch of amateur musicians into an amazing live act, which becomes the finest soul band Dublin has ever produced.

The Commitments musical has been adapted from the novel by Booker prize-winning author Roddy Doyle and is directed by Caroline Jay Ranger. Featuring an electric playlist, The Commitments showcases more than 20 soul classics performed live on stage, including Night Train, Try A Little Tenderness, River Deep, Mountain High, In The Midnight Hour, Papa Was A Rolling Stone, Save Me, Mustang Sally, I Heard It Through The Grapevine, Thin Line Between Love and Hate, Reach Out, Uptight, Knock On Wood, I Can't Turn You Loose and many more.

Then from June 14-19n 2021, Baz Luhrmanns' award-winning world-wide film phenomenon Strictly Ballroom is foxtrotting its way across the stage of the Ipswich Regent. Directed by Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood this spectacle under the glitter ball will be designed to send your heart soaring and start your toes tapping.

Join the arrogant, rebellious young ballroom dancer, Scott Hastings, as he and his beginner dance partner, Fran, defy their traditions and discover that your steps don't need to be strictly ballroom.

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. The more you book, the more you save. Book one show and get 10% off the top two price bands. Book three shows and get 15% off top two price bands or book five shows and get 20% off top two price bands, if you book before March 30.

Tickets can be booked at the Ipswich Regent website