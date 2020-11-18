E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich Regent unveils new slate of ‘at home’ virtual events with TV stars

PUBLISHED: 11:30 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 18 November 2020

Sandi Toksvig will be talking about forgotten women from history in Ipswich Regent's latest series of online conversations . Picture: Sandi Toksvig

Sandi Toksvig will be talking about forgotten women from history in Ipswich Regent's latest series of online conversations . Picture: Sandi Toksvig

Fancy a night in with some friendly and witty companions? Then the Ipswich Regent has just the ticket as a new batch of virtual events have gone on sale.

Stephen Fry will be talking about the dramatic story of Troy in the latest series of Ipswich Regent online conversations Picture by SIMON FINLAY.Stephen Fry will be talking about the dramatic story of Troy in the latest series of Ipswich Regent online conversations Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

In the next six weeks Sandi Toksvig, Stephen Fry, Nadiya Hussain and Sir Michael Parkinson will all be hosting special ‘Audience With…’ events which will allow you to join the virtual conversation from the comfort and safety of your home.

Buying a ticket will provide you with an emailed link which will allow you to view the broadcast live and for up to 48 hours afterwards.

QI host and former Great British Bake Off star Sandi Toksvig will be celebrating some of the forgotten women of history on Tuesday November 26. To celebrate the publication of her new book Toksvig’s Almanac, Sandi will guide audiences on an eclectic meander through history commemorating women from all around the world who were pushed to the margins of historical record – people Sandi describes as: “fascinating figures you didn’t learn about at school”.

From revolutionary women to serial killers, pirate nuns to pioneering civil rights activists, doctors to dancing girls, artists to astronauts, Sandi will share fascinating stories alongside useful tips for the year, such as the month in which one is most likely to be eaten by a wolf, and the best time to sharpen your sickle.

Nadiya Hussain will be passing on her baking secrets in an online conversation this autumn Photo: Cliff EvansNadiya Hussain will be passing on her baking secrets in an online conversation this autumn Photo: Cliff Evans

On Monday November 30, QI pioneer, writer and comedian Stephen Fry will be getting all classical as he tells the true story of the legendary city of Troy. Stephen will be inviting audience to “curl up on your sofa and join me at the fireside to hear the greatest story ever told.”

He will be celebrating the launch of his new book Troy, by bringing to life the legendary kidnapping of the beautiful Helen, for whom the Greeks launched a thousand ships and lay siege for ten bloody years before everything ended in a brutal war with casualties on all sides.

Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain will be offering some tasty treats on Wednesday December 9 selected from her latest book Nadiya Bakes, which is chock-full of simple and achievable recipes.

Sir Michael Parkinson will be talking about how his father shaped the lives of his family in an online conversation Photo: Michael ParkinsonSir Michael Parkinson will be talking about how his father shaped the lives of his family in an online conversation Photo: Michael Parkinson

With the chance to pose your own cake conundrums, Nadiya will be discussing her top tips and favourite bakes for every occasion.

Then on Thursday December 10, Sir Michael Parkinson will be exploring his family background in a revealing talk based on his latest book Like Father, Like Son. Sir Michael will be telling the story of his father, John William Parkinson, who as a son, father and grandfather managed to shape the lives of his whole family.

Tickets for all these events are available from the Ipswich Regent website.

