The Boys Are Back: Five, A1, 911 and Damage to play Ipswich Regent

Four of the biggest boy bands of the 1990s Five, A1, 911 and damageare teaming up for a group reunion tour and will be playing the Ipswich Regent in March 2020 Archant

Ipswich Regent are playing host to a boy band extravaganza next year when four of the biggest names in 1990s pop get together to bring down the house. On Sunday March 1, the warning will be sounded ‘The Boys Are Back in Town’ as Five, A1, 911 and Damage take to the stage and transport a generation back to a carefree youth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pop band Five (from left to right) Abs (Richard Breen), Ritchie Neville, J (Jason 'J' Brown) and Scott Robinson Photo: Yui Mok/PA Pop band Five (from left to right) Abs (Richard Breen), Ritchie Neville, J (Jason 'J' Brown) and Scott Robinson Photo: Yui Mok/PA

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday April 10 for a once in a lifetime reunion tour of four of the biggest British boy bands of the Brit Pop generation. For a lucky few special VIP Meet and Greet packages will also be available.

With the four groups having so many hits between them, the evening will sound like a 1990s jukebox –

the soundtrack to a more optimistic age.

Five arrived in the UK charts in 1997 with their debut single Slam Dunk Da Funk. The band were put together by the same team that had formed The Spice Girls. Five went onto land a string of iconic top ten hits including Everybody Get Up, If Ya Gettin’ Down and a trio of number ones Keep On Movin’, We Will Rock You and Let’s Dance.

Boy band 911 from (Left - right) Lee Brennan, Jimmy Constable and Simon "Spike ' Dawbarn. Photo: PA Boy band 911 from (Left - right) Lee Brennan, Jimmy Constable and Simon "Spike ' Dawbarn. Photo: PA

A1 will have the full-line-up of Paul Marazzi, Christian Ingebrigtsen, Mark Read and Ben Adams back together again after Marazzi has declined to participate in previous reunions. A1’s biggest hits include Ready Or Not, Caught in the Middle and the number ones Take On Me and Same Old Brand New You.

The 1990s loved bands with numbers in their names and 911 is the perfect example of that. Unlike Five and A1, their original membership is still intact with Lee Brennan, Jimmy Constable and Simon “Spike” Dawbarn still enjoying life on the road. They had their biggest hit with 1999’s charttopper A Little Bit More - but had top ten singles with Don’t Make Me Wait, The Journey and Bodyshakin’.

Finally Damage, consisting of Jade Jones, Rahsaan J Bromfield, Andrez Harriott, Coreé Richards and Noel Simpson, had 11 hit singles in the 1990s, including top 10 successes with Love Guaranteed, Love II Love, Forever, Wonderful Tonight and Ghetto Romance.

The Boys Are Back tour with Five, A1, 911 and Damage will be at Ipswich Regent on Sunday March 1 2020. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday April 10 at 10am. For tickets and more information go to the Ipswich Regent website apps.ipswich.gov.uk