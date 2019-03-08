Rain

Retro gamers have super smashing time on the Cornhill

PUBLISHED: 19:00 06 April 2019

Liam, Miles and Chris from Bring Back Retro Gaming organised a popular event on the Cornhill in Ipswich Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Liam, Miles and Chris from Bring Back Retro Gaming organised a popular event on the Cornhill in Ipswich Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Suzanne Day

Gamers had a literal blast from the past in Ipswich town centre when they were transported back to the 1990s.

Little Oscar had fun trying his Dad's favourite retro games Picture: SUZANNE DAYLittle Oscar had fun trying his Dad's favourite retro games Picture: SUZANNE DAY

The Bring Back Retro Gaming event proved a hit with all ages as people enjoyed themselves playing on retro computer games in a tent in Corn Hill.

As well as getting stuck into classic games like Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros, gamers were able to try some rare games like Tekken, which is played with an arcade stick.

The oldest console at the event was an NES (Nintendo Entertainment System) which was released in 1986.

Miles Prowler, who organised the event with his team said: “It’s been pretty packed the whole time, we even had people waiting to come in before we opened.”

Dad Michael Snow, was reliving his youth by bringing his four-year-old son Oscar to the event for some father-son bonding.

Gamers were able to relive their childhood memories playing on the Super Nintendo Home Console at the event on Ipswich Cornhill, Picture: SUZANNE DAYGamers were able to relive their childhood memories playing on the Super Nintendo Home Console at the event on Ipswich Cornhill, Picture: SUZANNE DAY

He said: “We’ve known this was on for a week or so. Oscar likes Mario so I thought I would bring here so he could play it.

“It’s definitely nice to be able to do something with him.”

It is planned for Ipswich’s Cornhill to host a variety of different events over the next year.

The first will be an Ipswich Farmers’ Market on Sunday April 7.

