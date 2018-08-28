Sunshine and Showers

Top artists lined up for Independent Venue Week in Ipswich and Stowmarket

PUBLISHED: 19:30 27 January 2019

The Smokehouse's Joe Bailey (left) and Marcus Neal (right) have organised a packed week of live music. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

Two Suffolk music venues have lined up a packed week of gigs to mark Independent Venue Week from Monday.

Independent Venue Week (IVW) aims to celebrate the work of local venues, and encourage people to support the live music scene in their towns and cities.

The John Peel Centre in Stowmarket is taking part for the third year running, and is hosting Talvin Singh on Wednesday, indie-pop artist Pip Blom on Friday, cult folk singer/songwriter Beans on Toast on Saturday and a screening of music documentary Something Left Behind to round out the week on Friday.

Jane Cox, general manager, said: “The John Peel Centre is trilled to be taking part in IVW for a third year.

“It is a fantastic opportunity to highlight the great work being done by the JPC, and other independent venues around the country, throughout the year.

“Without grass root venues such as the JPC local bands would struggle to find places to play and develop their talents and touring bands would not be able to access audiences in this area.

“We are really excited about IVW and we have produced a programme with wide ranging appeal.”

In Ipswich, The Smokehouse in South Street will open the week with four sold out gigs – This Is The Kit on Monday, Suffolk songwriter Bessie Turner on Tuesday, a BBC Introducing Takeover on Wednesday and Daniel Wakeford on Thursday.

The week finishes with Monster Florence on Friday and Snapped Ankles on Saturday.

Marcus Neal from The Smokehouse said: “We’re really, really excited to showcase the venue and put on our own gigs.

“Since opening, the venue has been hired out to local bands and promoters to put on their own shows.

“Independent Venue Week is a really big thing for us. We have This is the Kit headlining the opening night, and that’s just a few days before they headline the Roundhouse in London playing to 1,700 people, so we’re really excited about that.

“We’ve also got Daniel Wakeford performing and Snapped Ankle is closing out the week, so we’re really buzzing about Independent Venue Week.

Visit the Independent Venue Week website here for a full breakdown of venues and bands taking part.

