New Wolsey launches lockdown storytelling phone line

Molly-Grace Cutler as young Elizabeth in Oxy and the Morons, New Wolsey Theatre is encouraging people to phone in with their two minute stories . Photo: Mike Kwasniak www.mikekwasniak.co.uk

Storytelling is the lifeblood of our cultural heritage – from traditional folktales and songs to theatre and Hollywood blockbusters, we love nothing more than a good story. Now, the New Wolsey Theatre is inviting members of the public to get creative and come up with their own comic tale or a drama with an unexpected twist in the tale.

The New Wolsey Theatre have launched StoryLine looking for lockdown stories Photo: Carl Lamb The New Wolsey Theatre have launched StoryLine looking for lockdown stories Photo: Carl Lamb

The theatre’s latest project is StoryLine – a dedicated phone line where people can leave a tale that illustrates how they feel about lockdown or provides an imaginative escape from a world of isolation and social distancing.

People are invited to call 01473 760799 and leave a lockdown message. It can take any form: a short story, a poem or even a secret you have never told anyone else. It is an opportunity to get creative and then share your work with the New Wolsey Theatre.

The Theatre’s Head of Creative Learning, Tony Casement, said: “‘In these unprecedented times we want to hear from anyone who wants to share something with us about what they’re up to at the moment: how they’re finding ways to keep positive, what they’re looking forward to once this is all over, a secret, a story, a memory. Anything.

“Whatever we receive we’ll turn it into something we can share with our audiences. You don’t have to be a performer (but you could be) and you can get in touch as many times as you like, so email or pick up the phone.’

When the StoryLine number is called people will hear a pre-recorded message inviting them to tell their story, callers will then have approximately two minutes to speak. The Creative Learning team will listen to all the stories left on the StoryLine and may use the messages in a future creative project. For example, an actor might voice up your story or the theatre might commission a poet to write a poem about something you tell the StoryLine.

If leaving a voicemail isn’t your thing and you would rather email your message then that’s ok as you can send the New Wolsey your story by emailing StoryLine@wolseytheatre.co.uk. Calls cost your usual landline call rate and any potential future work created won’t reveal your identity.