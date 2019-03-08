Vegan festival set to return to town, with food, music and talks

Some of the food at Ipswich Vegan Festival Picture: IPSWICH VEGAN FESTIVAL Archant

Ipswich Vegan Festival is set to return next weekend, with food, live music and talks - as the vegan lifestyle really takes off in the town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich Vegan Festival returns at the weekend, helping animal charities. Picture: IPSWICH VEGAN FESTIVAL Ipswich Vegan Festival returns at the weekend, helping animal charities. Picture: IPSWICH VEGAN FESTIVAL

A number of vegan eateries have opened around Ipswich recently, and now the festival is returning next weekend, with all kinds of delicacies to try.

The event will be held at Ipswich Town Football Club in Portman Road, over two floors in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite and Beattie's, and will run from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, October 6,

Organiser Shena Fairless said: "You don't have to be vegan to come along. Everyone is welcome to learn more about adopting a kinder lifestyle that benefits animals, the planet, and human health."

You may also want to watch:

She said there was far more interest in veganism now than in the past. "I have been a vegan for around 13 years, and I have definitely seen a big shift in attitudes in the last two years. There's never been a better time really to make the change to being a vegan."

There will be a host of food to try, ranging from vegan "fish" and chips to pizza, Indian food, wraps, cakes, pastries and more.

But it's not just about food. Vegan clothing will also be on sale, and there will be information and advice about the vegan lifestyle, and stands for a number of animal and conservation charities.

There will also be live music sets, starting with local acoustic singer Serena Grant at 10am. Then, at 11am, vegan composer and singer-songwriter Ian Haywood will perform. Ian is a vegan composer and singer-songwriter who performs at vegan festivals around the UK, and his songs have had thousands of views on YouTube. At 12 noon, Gavin Chappell-Bates and Giles Bryant, songwriters of Peace On Your Plate, will be joined by a vegan backing band on their UK Tour promoting their charity Christmas single.

Ipswich Vegan Festival will have lots of food to try. Picture: IPSWICH VEGAN FESTIVAL Ipswich Vegan Festival will have lots of food to try. Picture: IPSWICH VEGAN FESTIVAL

There will also be a series of talks. Speakers lined up to take part include a representative of marine wildlife charity the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society and author John Awen, a former drug addict who now leads a fully vegan lifestyle.

Admission is £2 for adults, which will go to charity, and free to under-16s.