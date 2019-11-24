Video

WATCH: Running in a Winter Runderland - Did you take part in festive park event?

Rebecca Bewley, Claire Hempstead, Andrea Pettit,and Heather Smith looking forward to their 5K Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Runners turned out in fancy dress to join in I Can Run Winter Runderland - a new festive-themed event for Ipswich.

This new run around Christchurch Park was jointly organised by Suffolk-based club I Can Run and national race management company Nice Work.

Runners of all standards took part, including beginners, and many got in the festive spirit by wearing Christmas costumes or Santa hats.

Victoria and Samantha Tapp ready for their 5K Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Victoria and Samantha Tapp ready for their 5K Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

As well as a two-lap 5k run, there was the option to take part in a one-lap 2.5k fun run, and children joined in too.

Ava, Fraser, Donna and Suzanne Sheppard ready for their run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ava, Fraser, Donna and Suzanne Sheppard ready for their run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cathy Burke of Nice Work said: "Everybody enjoyed it and had a good time. It was good that they entered into the spirit of it and wore lots of dressing up, such as Christmas crackers!

"There were also a lot of people who were new to running and this was their first race."

Emma Talbot of the I Can Run club, described the response as "fantastic", and said: "This is the first year we have done it, and we are absolutely thrilled to be here.

Rebecca Bewley, Claire Hempstead, Andrea Pettit,and Heather Smith looking forward to their 5K Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Rebecca Bewley, Claire Hempstead, Andrea Pettit,and Heather Smith looking forward to their 5K Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"Christchurch Park is so beautiful, and it was a lovely morning for it as well."

The club said there had been a great turnout for Winter Runderland, congratulated everyone who took part, and said thank you to all the marshals."

Nice Work and I Can Run will be joining forces again to organise the I Can Run Ipswich Spring 5k on April 28, as part of a programme of runs in Christchurch Park. For more details, visit the Nice Work website.

Teresa Nel at the Ipswich Winter Runderland Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Teresa Nel at the Ipswich Winter Runderland Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Evie , Kevin, Kelly, Kim and Poppy ready for their run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Evie , Kevin, Kelly, Kim and Poppy ready for their run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ava, Fraser, Donna and Suzanne Sheppard ready for their run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ava, Fraser, Donna and Suzanne Sheppard ready for their run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Anna Kocinska, Tracey Risebrow, Karen Hamblin, Dinah Mothersole Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Anna Kocinska, Tracey Risebrow, Karen Hamblin, Dinah Mothersole Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

