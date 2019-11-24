E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Running in a Winter Runderland - Did you take part in festive park event?

PUBLISHED: 16:48 24 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:50 24 November 2019

Rebecca Bewley, Claire Hempstead, Andrea Pettit,and Heather Smith looking forward to their 5K Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rebecca Bewley, Claire Hempstead, Andrea Pettit,and Heather Smith looking forward to their 5K Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Runners turned out in fancy dress to join in I Can Run Winter Runderland - a new festive-themed event for Ipswich.

Runners of all ages donned their festive fancy dress for the Ipswich Winter Runderland race in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRunners of all ages donned their festive fancy dress for the Ipswich Winter Runderland race in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

This new run around Christchurch Park was jointly organised by Suffolk-based club I Can Run and national race management company Nice Work.

Runners of all ages donned their festive fancy dress for the Ipswich Winter Runderland race in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRunners of all ages donned their festive fancy dress for the Ipswich Winter Runderland race in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Runners of all standards took part, including beginners, and many got in the festive spirit by wearing Christmas costumes or Santa hats.

Victoria and Samantha Tapp ready for their 5K Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNVictoria and Samantha Tapp ready for their 5K Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

As well as a two-lap 5k run, there was the option to take part in a one-lap 2.5k fun run, and children joined in too.

Ava, Fraser, Donna and Suzanne Sheppard ready for their run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNAva, Fraser, Donna and Suzanne Sheppard ready for their run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cathy Burke of Nice Work said: "Everybody enjoyed it and had a good time. It was good that they entered into the spirit of it and wore lots of dressing up, such as Christmas crackers!

Runners of all ages donned their festive fancy dress for the Ipswich Winter Runderland race in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRunners of all ages donned their festive fancy dress for the Ipswich Winter Runderland race in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"There were also a lot of people who were new to running and this was their first race."

Runners of all ages donned their festive fancy dress for the Ipswich Winter Runderland race in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRunners of all ages donned their festive fancy dress for the Ipswich Winter Runderland race in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Emma Talbot of the I Can Run club, described the response as "fantastic", and said: "This is the first year we have done it, and we are absolutely thrilled to be here.

Rebecca Bewley, Claire Hempstead, Andrea Pettit,and Heather Smith looking forward to their 5K Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRebecca Bewley, Claire Hempstead, Andrea Pettit,and Heather Smith looking forward to their 5K Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"Christchurch Park is so beautiful, and it was a lovely morning for it as well."

Runners of all ages donned their festive fancy dress for the Ipswich Winter Runderland race in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRunners of all ages donned their festive fancy dress for the Ipswich Winter Runderland race in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The club said there had been a great turnout for Winter Runderland, congratulated everyone who took part, and said thank you to all the marshals."

Runners of all ages donned their festive fancy dress for the Ipswich Winter Runderland race in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRunners of all ages donned their festive fancy dress for the Ipswich Winter Runderland race in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nice Work and I Can Run will be joining forces again to organise the I Can Run Ipswich Spring 5k on April 28, as part of a programme of runs in Christchurch Park. For more details, visit the Nice Work website.

Runners of all ages donned their festive fancy dress for the Ipswich Winter Runderland race in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRunners of all ages donned their festive fancy dress for the Ipswich Winter Runderland race in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Runners of all ages donned their festive fancy dress for the Ipswich Winter Runderland race in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRunners of all ages donned their festive fancy dress for the Ipswich Winter Runderland race in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Runners of all ages donned their festive fancy dress for the Ipswich Winter Runderland race in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRunners of all ages donned their festive fancy dress for the Ipswich Winter Runderland race in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Runners of all ages donned their festive fancy dress for the Ipswich Winter Runderland race in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRunners of all ages donned their festive fancy dress for the Ipswich Winter Runderland race in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Runners of all ages donned their festive fancy dress for the Ipswich Winter Runderland race in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRunners of all ages donned their festive fancy dress for the Ipswich Winter Runderland race in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teresa Nel at the Ipswich Winter Runderland Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNTeresa Nel at the Ipswich Winter Runderland Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Runners of all ages donned their festive fancy dress for the Ipswich Winter Runderland race in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRunners of all ages donned their festive fancy dress for the Ipswich Winter Runderland race in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Evie , Kevin, Kelly, Kim and Poppy ready for their run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNEvie , Kevin, Kelly, Kim and Poppy ready for their run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Runners of all ages donned their festive fancy dress for the Ipswich Winter Runderland race in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRunners of all ages donned their festive fancy dress for the Ipswich Winter Runderland race in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ava, Fraser, Donna and Suzanne Sheppard ready for their run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNAva, Fraser, Donna and Suzanne Sheppard ready for their run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Anna Kocinska, Tracey Risebrow, Karen Hamblin, Dinah Mothersole Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNAnna Kocinska, Tracey Risebrow, Karen Hamblin, Dinah Mothersole Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ava, Fraser, Donna and Suzanne Sheppard ready for their run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNAva, Fraser, Donna and Suzanne Sheppard ready for their run Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rebecca Bewley, Claire Hempstead, Andrea Pettit,and Heather Smith looking forward to their 5K Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRebecca Bewley, Claire Hempstead, Andrea Pettit,and Heather Smith looking forward to their 5K Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teresa Nel at the Ipswich Winter Runderland Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNTeresa Nel at the Ipswich Winter Runderland Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Ipswich roads sealed off as armed police deal with incident

Emergency vehicles in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge - one lane still closed four hours after blaze

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Man stabbed in face in attack on Ipswich river path

Police sealed off both ends of the tow path at the bridge in front of the rail station and at Stoke Bridge Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Police have powers to stop and search in Ipswich

Emergency vehicles in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Recruitment firm hit by bad debt goes bust, owing £482k to taxman

Hunterskill Recruitment's former offices in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Most Read

Ipswich roads sealed off as armed police deal with incident

Emergency vehicles in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge - one lane still closed four hours after blaze

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Man stabbed in face in attack on Ipswich river path

Police sealed off both ends of the tow path at the bridge in front of the rail station and at Stoke Bridge Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Police have powers to stop and search in Ipswich

Emergency vehicles in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Recruitment firm hit by bad debt goes bust, owing £482k to taxman

Hunterskill Recruitment's former offices in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Everything we know so far about Norwich Road brawl

Norwich Road was closed by police near Ipswich town centre Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Police have powers to stop and search in Ipswich

Emergency vehicles in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Main road completely blocked after car collision

The crash happened on a main road into the town centre and is currently completely blocked according to police. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Austin shows his class, Rolfe wins title and Purdy scores a KO of the year candidate at Contenders 28

Stuart Austin lands a big right hand at Contenders 28. Picture: MARK HEWLETT

‘We’ll keep this going between us’ – Donacien ready to battle Vincent-Young for starting spot after return to form

Janoi Donacien finds something to laugh about as he looks for options when taking a throw in. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists