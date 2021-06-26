Top comedians lined up for seaside theatre

Felixstowe's Spa Pavilion has announced two big name comedy nights - with Jason Manford and Jim Davidson both set to top the bill.

Stand-up comedian, actor and singer Manford - host of TV's What Would Your Kid Do? - will be bringing his Like Me tour to the seaside theatre on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 28 at 10am.

This year the 900-seater venue will be welcoming back Jim Davidson with his Last Man Standing show on Friday, December 4. Christmas Party Dine, Laugh and Dance packages will be available for showgoer's on the night for those wishing to get into the spirit of Christmas with dinner and some of Davidson's trademark adult humour.

Tickets are on sale on-line now and people wanting dinner packages need to email the venue or call 01394 284962 to reserve a spot.

The Spa has also announced T-Rextasy are returning on Saturday, October 3 at 7.30pm.