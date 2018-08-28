Opinion

Review: Gridlocked traffic couldn’t stop the laughter provided by Jason Manford

The packed audience had battled through persistent rain and gridlocked traffic to see Jason Manford at the Regent last night and, my goodness, it was worth every hard-fought mile.

An overturned lorry and closed A14 could not stop the Manchester-born comedian bringing his Muddle Class tour to Ipswich for the second time this year. Indeed, in true British fashion, the ability to share a moan about the journey gave him the perfect opportunity to bond with the crowd from the start - particularly Liam, the traffic manager in the front row!

In fact, his whole approach is based around finding humour in things that affect everyone and this routine was easily relatable throughout. Who hasn’t had some body issues (“I could wear Danny DeVito as a belt!”) or perhaps been, at some point, accidentally racist about pirates? And I think we all understood when his Glaswegian acquaintance, Geoff, was caught speeding because of the desperate need for an egg McMuffin - we’ve all been there.

Even his explanation of Muddle Class - coming from a working class background but raising middle class children - rang a lot of bells as he talked about his own family and the trials of car buying, posh picnics (avocado and houmous anyone?) and feeling tired...but not as tired as his plumber brother.

I may never forgive him for ruining Disney movies for me - the studio is run by a psychopath and all the parents die - but overall, this was a great night out with a comedian who knows what works for him and has nailed his delivery.

Yes, this man is funny, but more than that, he is warm and relatable with a soft, northern brogue that invites you in for a drink and a laugh as mates. So when he finished with a somewhat more serious message about mental health it was really quite touching where it could have felt insincere and out of place.

If he is right and laughter is the best medicine, last night, it’s fair to say: the doctor was in the house.