E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Watch: Jimmy’s Farm star presents new Channel 4 series

PUBLISHED: 16:04 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 29 April 2020

Suffolk farmer and TV personality Jimmy Doherty will be sharing the joys of spring in his new television series Photo: Channel 4

Suffolk farmer and TV personality Jimmy Doherty will be sharing the joys of spring in his new television series Photo: Channel 4

Archant

Jimmy Doherty will host Spring at Jimmy’s Farm, which begins on Thursday, April 30

While most of us are missing out on the joys of spring, trapped in our homes during lockdown, Suffolk farmer and television personality Jimmy Doherty will be doing his best to bring spring to us through his new TV series Spring at Jimmy’s Farm.

Channel 4 has commissioned what they describe as a fast-turnaround series which will be filmed in Suffolk by a small crew. Jimmy said that the series will provide viewers with “the opportunity to see spring erupt in our countryside from the safety of their homes.”

You may also want to watch:

Jimmy’s farm isn’t just home to pigs and sheep, across 280 acres there’s also woodland and an animal park full of exotic animals. The park would usually be teeming with families after the Easter holidays but right now it’s just the animals and a handful of humans who look after them.

The series will offer unique access to the park to find out what the animals are up to away from prying eyes and follow just how Jimmy’s small team are managing to care for them in difficult circumstances. There are lambs, goats and reindeer all due to give birth, as well as a camel which needs to find its mate, fast. Jimmy will also be building hides and nesting boxes so we can keep an eye on what the badgers, birds and fish are up to at this time of year.

A spokesman for Channel 4 said: “Whilst many of us are having to catch glimpses of spring through windows and from back gardens, the season is bursting into life on Jimmy Doherty’s Suffolk farm.

“Offering wildlife, food, farming, gardening and science this four-part series gives families cooped up indoors the chance to see spring in the countryside unfold week by week.”

Spring at Jimmy’s Farm starts on Thursday April 30 at 8.05pm on Channel 4.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Girl, 16, sexually assaulted by man who tried to lure her with puppies outside Tesco

The teenager was sexually assaulted outside Tesco Express, in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three men arrested after break in at GP surgery

Medication and cash were stolen in the burglary at the Barham and Claydon surgery. Picture: BARHAM AND CLAYDON SURGERY

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Most Read

Girl, 16, sexually assaulted by man who tried to lure her with puppies outside Tesco

The teenager was sexually assaulted outside Tesco Express, in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three men arrested after break in at GP surgery

Medication and cash were stolen in the burglary at the Barham and Claydon surgery. Picture: BARHAM AND CLAYDON SURGERY

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Latest from the Ipswich Star

John Lewis will not reopen all stores after lockdown – putting Ipswich jobs at risk

Waitrose and John Lewis in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich market restarts on Friday with limited number of food stalls

Some stalls at Ipswich Market are set to return on Friday. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Watch: Jimmy’s Farm star presents new Channel 4 series

Suffolk farmer and TV personality Jimmy Doherty will be sharing the joys of spring in his new television series Photo: Channel 4

Bee hives pushed over after youths seen gathering in underpass during lockdown

Three bee hives were pushed over near an underpass, where youths had been seen gathering during the coronavirus lockdown in Red Lodge. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Eight more people die after testing positive for coronavirus in region’s hospitals

New figures show eight more people have died in Suffolk and north Essex from coronavirus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24