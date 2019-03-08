Strictly love birds Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell bring new show to Ipswich Regent

Strictly Come Dancing finalists Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell are bringing their latest show to the Ipswich Regent in March 2020 Photo: Trevor Leighton Archant

Strictly Come Dancing fans will be giddy with delight as finalist favourites Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell. are bringing their new show to the Ipswich Regent next year.

Expect music, comedy and of course a little bit of dance in this never-before-seen variety extravaganza from the young Strictly Come Dancing finalists.

Together for their first ever joint tour, The Joe & Dianne Show will give audiences a fantastic evening of performance, full of glitz, magic and plenty of laughs, guaranteed to leave fans of all ages spellbound.

The show hits the road in March and April 2020 for only 20 shows across the country, including a night at London's Eventim Apollo, promising to be a show like no other.

Talking about the upcoming tour, Joe and Dianne said: "We're so excited to be presenting a brand new show directly for our fans. We have loved performing together over the last 12 months both on stage, TV and online and we cannot wait to bring this live tour to a city near you."

The show comes to the Ipswich Regent on Monday March 30, 2020 at 7.30pm. Tickets go on pre-sale at Ticketmaster on July 1 at 9am and general sale at the theatre on July 2 at 9 am.