Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Strictly Come Dancing: Six things from Week 10 to talk about

PUBLISHED: 22:12 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 22:13 25 November 2018

Oti Mabuse, Graeme Swann - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Oti Mabuse, Graeme Swann - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to the terms of use of BBC Pictures' Digital Picture Service (BBC Pictures) as set out at www.bbcpictures.co.uk. In particular, this image may only be published by a registered User of BBC Pictures for editorial use for the purpose of publicising the relevant BBC programme, personnel or activity during the Publicity Period which ends three review weeks following the date of transmission and provided the BBC and the copyright holder in the caption are credited. For any other purpose whatsoever, including advertising and commercial, prior written approval from the copyright holder will be required.

Strictly Come Dancing took a dramatic turn as Graeme Swann was voted off, but why was Ashley Roberts in the dance off? Why were the judges in such a mess? And why was Rod Stewart dressed like an extra from Sharpe?

Strictly 2018 Celebrities and Pro Dancers - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy LevyStrictly 2018 Celebrities and Pro Dancers - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

It was a rich seam of Strictly in the TV guide bedrock this week, delivering on everything you can hope for on live television: things going very well and things going very wrong.

Stacey Dooley and Faye Tozer delivered some great dances, the judges lost their collective marbles and Ashley Roberts discovered that her gyration doth buttered no parsnips.

Rod Stewart also turned up for some lumpy crooning. Thanks Rod.

Craig Revel Horwood, Tess Daly, Graeme Swann, Oti Mabuse - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy LevyCraig Revel Horwood, Tess Daly, Graeme Swann, Oti Mabuse - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

With so much to unpack before Musicals Week (a deluxe afterthought lost in the sea of Blackpool and Lindyhop-athon gimmicks) we best get to work:

Swann Song

Avid readers will know I’ve used this pun before - and if it wasn’t so elegant I would not have to use it twice.

Ashley Roberts, Pasha Kovalev - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy LevyAshley Roberts, Pasha Kovalev - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

A very humble exit from the rank outsider Graeme Swann this weekend. Punching well above his weight in Week 10 was quite a feat, but his shock opponent in unpopular popstar Ashley Roberts consigned him to the Strictly bin.

Usually the judges can fall back on such torturous catchphrases as “This is such a hard decision” and “ You both really gave it your all”, but with the chasm between the two so wide, they were swapped for “This is a no-brainer” and “The much stronger couple on EVERY level” - it was pretty savage.

Maybe next week they can set the Strictly lions on whoever loses as a sign of their disrespect.

Karen Clifton, Charles Venn - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy LevyKaren Clifton, Charles Venn - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

He and Oti were never going to win but they were good value Saturday night entertainment, like Scott Mills as a crab or Naga Munchetty as a mermaid... and Swann was a sailor? Is it a coincidence or is there an unconscious BBC bias against nautical-themed numbers?

More on this conspiracy as it develops.

Almost danced it too well

Craig Revel Horwood, Dame Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy LevyCraig Revel Horwood, Dame Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Alexandra Burke was in the audience this week to exorcise some demons. Plagued by a lack of public support but limping onto the final, she was in the dance-off twice despite leading the competition from the final. Enter Ashley Roberts.

Ashley has been first or second on the leaderboard every week, despite getting her lowest score for five weeks with a Samba.

There was a lot of flack for her lack of ‘bounce’ but praise sung of her ‘gyration’ - there are technical ‘terms’ I as an armchair heckler feel I should not bandy about like a pro.

Joe Sugg, Dianne Buswell - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy LevyJoe Sugg, Dianne Buswell - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

She has seemed personable and her Contemporary dance in honour of her father brought tears to the eyes of viewers, but apparently this goodwill and lack of a profile in the UK has left her in danger of elimination from almost anywhere on the leaderboard.

You could see the cogs in her brain jamming as she stood talking to the judges after getting the Red Light of Doom - she was not prepared for that.

The BBC will not reveal the effect the public vote has on the leaderboard or the number of votes cast - even under Freedom of Information requests - so Ashley might just have been left alone by voters mistaking her for a safe bet to go through.

Charles Venn, Karen Clifton, Joe Sugg, Kevin Clifton, Graeme Swann, Pasha Kovalev, Giovanni Pernice, Stacey Dooley - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy LevyCharles Venn, Karen Clifton, Joe Sugg, Kevin Clifton, Graeme Swann, Pasha Kovalev, Giovanni Pernice, Stacey Dooley - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

It was great TV though. Almost as good as these four...

Judge Mental

A nation as one rubbernecked a televised car crash on Saturday night. So keen were the producers to impress the importance of the Lindyhop-athon (strike me please) that they forced it into every segment with Claudia, every It Takes Two show - even the podcast bristled with more name-drops than the new BBC Sounds app.

Lauren Steadman, AJ Pritchard - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy LevyLauren Steadman, AJ Pritchard - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Fresh from her Friday night seminar and booze-up at Prue Leith’s Judging 101, Shirley Ballas proceeded to read the results in the wrong order, causing TessBot 3000 to melt down and leave Winkleman to steer the show from the rocks.

Not content with letting that cat out the bag, she also got the professionals mixed up, at one point awarding an unknown number of points to Charles and Diane.

The judges and hosts couldn’t even hold it together for a recap on Saturday night, as the life raft of Claudia’s presenting skills was punctured, mistakenly reordering the points from the extra group dance to the wrong couples for a short time.

Faye Tozer, Joe Sugg, Giovanni Pernice, Charles Venn - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy LevyFaye Tozer, Joe Sugg, Giovanni Pernice, Charles Venn - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

It would have been less poetic if the challenge had not had An Idiot’s Guide To Lindyhop-athons presented in a VT with Shirley just moments before.

Delicious television.

MORE HOMEBOY

Lauren Steadman, AJ Pritchard - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy LevyLauren Steadman, AJ Pritchard - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Couples Choice of the week: Joe goes full High School Musical in a ball-heavy routine that split the judges. Craig and Darcey gave a seven and eight, but the booze-some twosome of Shirley and Bruno gave it a 10 each.

It cannot be stressed enough - there was a lot of ballwork. The props were on theme for the basketball motif but with neither Joe or Diane knowing how to do anything other than roll it down their backs roughly in sync, it was all really weird.

Craig wanted to see “more grunge, earth and homeboy” - truly speaking for a nation there, Craig.

Giovanni Pernice, Faye Tozer - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy LevyGiovanni Pernice, Faye Tozer - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Steadfast Steadman

Before Blackpool, Lauren and AJ looked to be turning a corner on the dancefloor. She was adding character, she had energy, her timing was improving - but two dances later it appears her days should be numbered.

Should is the operative word there. Bottom of the leaderboard twice in a row and still no appearance in a dance off? The Steadman clan are clearly a dedicated voting fan base.

Giovanni Pernice, Faye Tozer - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy LevyGiovanni Pernice, Faye Tozer - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

However, it could be her boyish paramour guiding them up to the quarterfinal stage. Since his arrival, AJ has made it to the semifinal stage with Mollie King and Claudia Fragapane.

One was a popstar and the other was an Olympic gymnast, so AJ may have his work cut out this year. Lauren is easily fit enough to keep up but doesn’t have the same sense of rhythm they had.

Honourable mention: Charles Venn also dodged the dance-off thanks to the public vote. His Rumba next week will surely be followed by the deafening clanging of thousands of wedding bands being thrown to the ground in a haste to climb him like a tree.

Stacey Dooley, Kevin Clifton - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy LevyStacey Dooley, Kevin Clifton - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Waiting in the wings

Sunday’s showdance with the professionals and visiting troupe Candoco Dance Company was a great end to the weekend.

The group, including a wheelchair dancer, one woman with a prosthetic leg to the hip and another with one leg alone, opened the results show with a great routine, dramatic lifts and romantic dancing.

Oti Mabuse, Graeme Swann, Ashley Roberts, Pasha Kovalev - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy LevyOti Mabuse, Graeme Swann, Ashley Roberts, Pasha Kovalev - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

An excellent example of tactful choreography without the literal lampshading Strictly often uses, all from ex-judge Arlene Phillips.

Also, after Shirley’s clanger with the scoring, the producers were probably quite happy to have ex-judge Arlene back on set to chat about the good old days and contract negotiations. Probably.

Craig Revel Horwood, Dame Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy LevyCraig Revel Horwood, Dame Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Topic Tags:

Emergency crews called to sudden death in Ipswich

19:39 Adam Howlett
Emergency crews have atrtended a sudden death in Franciscan Way in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services have been called to Franciscan Way in Ipswich after a sudden death in the area.

Robert Winston to visit Ipswich High School

19:14 Dominic Moffitt

The famous TV presenter, politician, doctor and scientist, Professor Robert Winston will be visiting Ipswich High School.

Parents fear bugs will spread as school relaxes sickness policy

16:50 Dominic Moffitt
Morland Primary School where parents were told to send their children back to school 24 hours after sickness Picture: ARCHANT

Parents and readers have reacted to the news that an Ipswich school has told parents to send children back 24 hours after the last signs of a sickness following bugs, despite the NHS guidelines stating the quarantine period should be 48 hours.

‘Fabulously festive’ shopping experience coming to Kesgrave Community Centre

20:50 Adam Howlett
Amit and Sanjay Soni from Tax Rebates, Luke from Spin Ipswich, Brian Barker from Kesgrave Cars, Angela Aldous from Let’s Party, fundraiser Fiona Farrell, Tracy Goymer from Polstead Press and Jo Barker from Kesgrave Community Centre Picture: KESGRAVE COMMUNITY CENTRE

Kesgrave Community Centre is preparing to host a ‘fabulously festive’ shopping experience on Friday.

Three arrested after drones used to search for hare coursing suspects

10:32 Dominic Moffitt
Drones are being used to search for suspected hare coursers in Felixstowe Picture: WILDROB47

Three people have been detained after emergency services scoured a large area on the edge of Felixstowe looking for suspected hare coursing activity.

Rodin’s Kiss wows visitors to Christchurch Mansion in opening weekend

16:00 Katy Sandalls
The marble sculpture is entitled The Kiss. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Visitors have been making the most of a once in a lifetime opportunity to see Rodin’s classic sculpture The Kiss in Ipswich.

Suffolk brain injury survivors’ achievements celebrated at charity dinner

16:00 Katy Sandalls
Delegates at the Headway Suffolk Awards Dinner Picture: HEADWAY SUFFOLK

The achievements of three women who survived brain injuries have been celebrated at a charity awards night in Ipswich.

What dream homes could you buy for £1m in Suffolk and Essex?

10:21 Judy Rimmer
This unique house being built in old Felixstowe, Spendrift,has a guide price of £1million. Picture: NICHOLAS ESTATES

Most of us can only dream of living in a £1million house. But, if you did win the lottery, what could you buy? Well, a unique brand-new home with sea views in old Felixstowe, or a thatched farmhouse in rural Heveningham.

Rooms from £9.99 at upcoming easyHotel in Ipswich

09:53 Sophie Barnett
Outside the new easyHotel on Northgate Street. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

A new “super-budget” hotel offering rooms as cheap as £9.99 a night is set to open at the former Groove nightclub in Ipswich town centre.

How technology has changed the face of crime fighting

09:39 Gareth Wilson
Gareth Wilson, Chief Constable of Suffolk Police. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In his latest column, Suffolk Constabulary chief constable GARETH WILSON writes about the way technology has changed policing during his 30-year career.

Most read

Emergency crews called to sudden death in Ipswich

Emergency crews have atrtended a sudden death in Franciscan Way in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Rooms from £9.99 at upcoming easyHotel in Ipswich

Outside the new easyHotel on Northgate Street. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Artisan bakes, milkshakes and hand-made crafts on offer at new Ipswich store

Vinny sadly died at the age of 51 after a stroke. Picture: LESLEY WHITTAKER

‘Lucky to be alive’ – dad-of-three relives near-death crash horror

The wreckage of Jack Mahoney’s Citroen Xsara Picasso after the crash on the B1070 near Hadleigh. Picture: EMMA MAHONEY

Parents fear bugs will spread as school relaxes sickness policy

Morland Primary School where parents were told to send their children back to school 24 hours after sickness Picture: ARCHANT

‘They smashed it to pieces.’ Men’s designer clothes shop robbed

Hall-Street shop has been boarded up by police following the robbery Picture: SEAN GARNHAM

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide