Comedy superstar John Bishop is bringing his distinctive view on the world of comedy to the Ipswich Regent for three separate performances in 2021 and 2022,

The shows will include dates for his rescheduled 2020 ‘Work In Progress’ shows as well as dates for a new ‘Right Here, Right Now’ World Tour for 2021/2022 which is also in the works.

Announcing the World Tour, John said: “I’m excited to announce these new dates for my brand new show ‘Right Here, Right Now’, which will kick off in the autumn next year. After the last six months we’ve all endured, it feels like a lifetime since I last performed in front of a live audience. There’s nothing like stand-up comedy to put a smile back on your face, so I can’t wait to get back out on the road to perform this new show.”

This will be John’s eighth tour and his first since 2017/2018, when he performed to over 400,000 people on his critically acclaimed ‘Winging It’ tour. John will be performing at the Ipswich Regent on October 20 and November 23, 2021, before returning on January 13. 2022.

He will also be performing at Colchester Charter Hall on October 21, 2021 and January 29. 2022.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, September 18 from John Bishop’s website.