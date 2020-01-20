E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Comedy star John Bishop heads to Ipswich Regent

PUBLISHED: 16:55 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:55 20 January 2020

Comedian John Bishop showcasing new material at the Ipswich Regent in September Picture: Neil Reading PR

Comedy superstar John Bishop is heading to the Ipswich Regent this autumn. The Scouse comedian has added a further 29 dates to his run of live gigs across the UK to introduce audiences to his brand-new show.

John Bishop is bringing his new stand-up show to the Ipswich Regent Photo: BBCJohn Bishop is bringing his new stand-up show to the Ipswich Regent Photo: BBC

John is looking forward to what he describes as a new adventure, bringing to life and refining his eighth stand-up show. He reports that the vibes are good and it is already shaping up to be his best yet.

John has achieved huge success with a number of his own comedy, entertainment and documentary shows, including 'John Bishop's Australia' (BBC1), 'John Bishop's Britain' (BBC1), 'John Bishop's Only Joking' (Sky1), 'The John Bishop Show' (BBC1) and 'John Bishop's Gorilla Adventure' (ITV1). More recently, John has appeared in 'John Bishop's Ireland' for ITV1 and four series of 'John Bishop: In Conversation With…'.

Coming to ITV this year, John will host a brand-new topical entertainment series in which he will take a look back at the week's events in his own inimitable style. During the show - which will air weekly - he'll be joined by guests, to dissect the news of the week in a light-hearted way.

John Bishop is at the Ipswich Regent on September 18. Tickets are now on sale

