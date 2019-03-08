Sir Rod announces Portman Road support act

Rod Stewart will be performing at the Portman Road stadium in Ipswich in June Picture: SEAN HANSFORD Archant

Rocker Sir Rod Stewart will be delighting crowds at Ipswich Town’s stadium on June 7.

Scottish based band Johnny Mac and the Faithful will be supporting Rod Stewart at Ipswich Portman Road Stadium in June Picture: CONTRIBUTED by Cuffe & Taylor Scottish based band Johnny Mac and the Faithful will be supporting Rod Stewart at Ipswich Portman Road Stadium in June Picture: CONTRIBUTED by Cuffe & Taylor

The icon, famed for his classic hits including ‘Maggie May’ and ‘Do Ya Think I’m Sexy? has announced Johnny Mac and the Faithful will be his support act for his hotly anticipated Portman Road gig.

This is not the first time that Johnny Mac and the Faithful, a Celtic Folk and Americana band, have supported Rod.

They have even written a song called ‘Julia’ together, which appears on his latest album.

The band’s frontman John McLaughlin has previously said: “Our proudest moment to date, as a band, has to be supporting global rock icon Sir Rod Stewart at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro in 2017.”

Rod Stewart is no stranger to visiting Ipswich, having previously performed at Portman Road in the 1990s and 2007.

Tickets for his latest gig went on sale in September 2018, with promoters Cuffe and Taylor saying at the time that the demand had been “massive”.

