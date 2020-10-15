E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Britain’s Got Talent winner Jon Courtenay back onstage in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 10:49 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:49 15 October 2020

Suffolk-born Britain's Got Talent winner Jon Courtenay is coming home to perform at the Ipswich Corn Exchange Photo: Jon Courtenay

Suffolk-born Britain's Got Talent winner Jon Courtenay is coming home to perform at the Ipswich Corn Exchange Photo: Jon Courtenay

Archant

Britain’s Got Talent winner Jon Courtenay is coming home. The Ipswich-born comedian and musician Jon Courtenay is the first ever Golden Buzzer act to win Britain’s Got Talent and he will be back in town performing at the Ipswich Corn Exchange in September 2021.

Long before triumphing in the 2020 final, Jon was a powerhouse live performer with decades of experience touring the world. The talented performer has always had that urge to perform. He has played the piano since he was five years old, and is a former member of the Wolsey Youth Theatre.

The former Royal Hospital School pupil started his career as a magician and for many years has been an entertainer doing his own comedy and music shows, most recently on large cruise lines

Although he now lives in Manchester with his young family, Jon says he always takes them in his heart and his act. His music and his gags are inspired by hilarious tales of his family, relationships and life on tour.

You may also want to watch:

His musical tastes include everything from the classics to rock’n’roll. Simon Cowell said of him: “It was just a wonderful audition. You are someone who has worked hard for years and needs a break and I’m sure you will get a huge reaction from this, I promise you.”

Amanda Holden added: “I think this is one of the best Golden Buzzers we’ve ever had on the show,” while David Walliams summed everything up with: “It’s funny, it’s touching, it’s unique to you…”

Jon’s audition was held at the London Palladium and a tribute to his Dad who inspired him. Jon said: “The Palladium is like the holy grail to me - I used to watch the shows with my dad.”

Jon is promising plenty of laughter, maybe a few tear-jerking moments and all the songs that became part of this year’s Britain’s Got Talent experience – something he described as ‘the ride of a lifetime’. Alesha Dixon told him: “It was magical and done so simply. It made me feel warm inside, You nailed it my friend.”

Jon Courtenay will be performing at the Ipswich Corn Exchange on Sunday September 19, 2021. Tickets are now available online from the Corn Exchange website at https://ipswichtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/jon-courtenay-live/

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Former lollipop man jailed after being found in possession of indecent images for second time

Peter Thompson outside Ipswich Crown Court last year Picture: ARCHANT

‘We can beat anybody’ - Stanley’s Chelsea loanee Russell on Ipswich clash

Chelsea youngster Jon Russell is on loan at Accrington Stanley this season. Picture: PA SPORT

‘Amazing’ robot gives lifeline to teenage leukaemia sufferer

Leukaemia sufferer Alan Slomka is benefiting from a telepresence robot at Ipswich Hospital School. Picture: RAEDWALD TRUST

200 pupils self-isolating at large Ipswich school after positive Covid-19 case

Copleston High School. Picture: CHALROTTE BOND

Britain’s Got Talent winner Jon Courtenay back onstage in Ipswich

Suffolk-born Britain's Got Talent winner Jon Courtenay is coming home to perform at the Ipswich Corn Exchange Photo: Jon Courtenay