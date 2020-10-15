Britain’s Got Talent winner Jon Courtenay back onstage in Ipswich

Britain’s Got Talent winner Jon Courtenay is coming home. The Ipswich-born comedian and musician Jon Courtenay is the first ever Golden Buzzer act to win Britain’s Got Talent and he will be back in town performing at the Ipswich Corn Exchange in September 2021.

Long before triumphing in the 2020 final, Jon was a powerhouse live performer with decades of experience touring the world. The talented performer has always had that urge to perform. He has played the piano since he was five years old, and is a former member of the Wolsey Youth Theatre.

The former Royal Hospital School pupil started his career as a magician and for many years has been an entertainer doing his own comedy and music shows, most recently on large cruise lines

Although he now lives in Manchester with his young family, Jon says he always takes them in his heart and his act. His music and his gags are inspired by hilarious tales of his family, relationships and life on tour.

His musical tastes include everything from the classics to rock’n’roll. Simon Cowell said of him: “It was just a wonderful audition. You are someone who has worked hard for years and needs a break and I’m sure you will get a huge reaction from this, I promise you.”

Amanda Holden added: “I think this is one of the best Golden Buzzers we’ve ever had on the show,” while David Walliams summed everything up with: “It’s funny, it’s touching, it’s unique to you…”

Jon’s audition was held at the London Palladium and a tribute to his Dad who inspired him. Jon said: “The Palladium is like the holy grail to me - I used to watch the shows with my dad.”

Jon is promising plenty of laughter, maybe a few tear-jerking moments and all the songs that became part of this year’s Britain’s Got Talent experience – something he described as ‘the ride of a lifetime’. Alesha Dixon told him: “It was magical and done so simply. It made me feel warm inside, You nailed it my friend.”

Jon Courtenay will be performing at the Ipswich Corn Exchange on Sunday September 19, 2021. Tickets are now available online from the Corn Exchange website at https://ipswichtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/jon-courtenay-live/