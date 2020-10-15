BGT winner Jon Courtenay set to return to Suffolk next month

Jon Courtenay, who grew up in Ipswich and Martlesham Heath, won the Britain's Got Talent final. Picture: Dymond/Syco/Thames/ITV plc DYMOND

Britain’s Got Talent winner Jon Courtenay is returning to his home county for two gigs at Trinity Park next month just weeks after the eyes of the nation were on him in the final of the talent show.

Jon Courtenay is returning to Suffolk for two gigs in November. Picture: NIGEL SIMMONNDS Jon Courtenay is returning to Suffolk for two gigs in November. Picture: NIGEL SIMMONNDS

He will be headlining the two-day Halloween Country Show at the home of the Suffolk Show on November 6 and 7 – dates that were booked before he won the final of the TV competition.

Festival organiser Nigel Simmonds said he decided to contact Courtenay after reading that he originally came from Suffolk during the build-up to the semi-finals of the competition: “I went through his agent who came back to say he was very pleased to have a booking in his home area.

“After he won, I left it a couple of days and then checked again – and I was told he was really looking forward to the fact that one of his first shows since winning would be in his home area. We’re thrilled that he’s coming to us.”

There are 200 seats available for each of the two performances – the audience will be sat at socially-distanced tables undercover and will have to wear masks while moving around. The whole site has been designated as Covid Secure for performances like this.

As well as Courtenay, the festival will include locally-based country acts from around the region.

Mr Simmonds said: “It seems that Jon is a fan of country music so he’s really looking forward to joining us.”

Tickets for the shows should be booked in advance, and Mr Simmonds is hoping that they will “go like hot cakes” now that it is known who will be topping the bill.

He said: “I’m afraid I don’t have a website so people will have to just ring me up on the numbers that are on the leaflet – I hope that my phones will be red-hot!”

Although this will be Courtenay’s first visit to Suffolk since winning the show, he will be returning next year when a show at the Ipswich Corn Exchange is included in a major national tour that was announced earlier this week.

In winning the ITV show, the comedy singer won the top prize of £250,000 and a place on the bill for this year’s Royal Variety Performance – and made a national name for himself that could be the springboard for a glittering career in showbusiness.