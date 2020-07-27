E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Jools Holland postpones 2020 Ipswich Regent concert

PUBLISHED: 10:46 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:46 27 July 2020

Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra have postponed their Ipswich Regent concert for 2020. It has been rescheduled for October 2021 Photo: Christie Goodwin

Archant

Piano boogie maestro Jools Holland has announced the postponement of his 2020 autumn tour which was to have included the Ipswich Regent.

Jools Holland has rescheduled his Ipswich Regent gig for October 2021. Special guests will be announced shortly Photo: LD CommunicationsJools Holland has rescheduled his Ipswich Regent gig for October 2021. Special guests will be announced shortly Photo: LD Communications

Jools, accompanied by his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra, was due to play the Ipswich Regent on November 1 and was due to be joined by music legend Leo Sayer. Jools has been a regular at the Ipswich theatre for more than 20 years and always plays to a sell-out crowd.

An announcement made through promoter Harvey Goldsmith said that this year’s Autumn / Winter 2020 UK tour has had to be cancelled due to the effects of the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

The tour will now take place in 2021 with special guest performances to be announced in the next few weeks.

Jools Holland commented: “Since the age of seventeen, I have spent my entire life performing on tour. Therefore, it is with sadness and disappointment that myself, my orchestra and our special guests have been forced to postpone our autumn and winter shows.

You may also want to watch:

“If you bought tickets, you can be refunded or hopefully come and see us next year. Please check for further details on my website. I apologise to everyone who was looking forward to seeing us, and I speak for my whole orchestra and crew, when I say we are all longing to return to the boogie playing field next year. I hope that all of you are alright”.

Ticket holders will be contacted by their point of purchase to move their tickets to the rescheduled dates, customers who cannot attend the new dates can apply for a refund up until October 30, 2020.

Jools Holland’s rescheduled dates for East Anglia in 2021 are:

Southend: Thurs- Fri October 28-29, 2021

Ipswich Regent: Saturday October 30, 2021

Cambridge: Sunday October 31, 2021

