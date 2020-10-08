Katherine Ryan brings ‘Missus’ new stand up show to Ipswich Regent

Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan is bringing her new show Missus to the Ipswich Regent in January 2022 Photo: Live Nation Archant

The nation’s favourite Canadian, comedian Katherine Ryan is coming to the Ipswich Regent as part of a massive European tour running from next year into 2022.

The star of the Netflix smash hit series The Duchess (along with two global Netflix comedy specials: In Trouble and Glitter Room), will be returning to the stage with her brand-new live show Missus. Having previously denounced partnership, Katherine has since married her first love… accidentally.

A lot has changed for everyone, and we can look forward to hearing Katherine Ryan’s hilarious new perspectives on life, love, and what it means to be Missus.

Katherine will soon be seen hosting the primetime BBC Two talent competition series All That Glitters, which features eight talented jewellers going head-to-head in what has been described as a Bake Off for jewellery making.

She will also soon grace our screens as Joan Rivers (one of her heroes) in When Joan Kissed Barbra, opposite The End of the F***ing World’s Jessica Barden as Barbra Streisand, for Sky Arts’ Urban Myths series. It will be available in October on Now TV as well as Sky Arts.

Having been a treasured stalwart on British panel shows for many years, Katherine was a team captain on Netflix’s first ever global comedy panel show The Fix – alongside host Jimmy Carr. She has made countless appearances on UK television, from the BBC’s smash hit series Who Do You Think You Are? alongside hosting Have I Got News For You three times and appearances on Would I Lie To You?, QI and Live at The Apollo, to being a contestant on Dave’s Taskmaster series 2 and the Champion of Champions Special – as well as giving her own inimitable talk on Comedians Giving Lectures.

Outside of television, Katherine continues to tour and has sold-out venues across the UK, US and Canada. She took her last stand-up show, Glitter Room, to The Garrick Theatre in London’s West End for a four-week run after a sell-out nationwide tour.

Katherine Ryan: Missus is at Ipswich Regent on Thursday January 27, 2022. Tickets go on sale on Friday October 16, 2020 on Ipswich Regent website.