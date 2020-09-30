Spa Pavilion prepares to lift the curtain on first live show since lockdown

Kevin and Joanne Clifton, both Strictly champions, bring their 'An Evening With...' show to the Spa Pavilion, Felixstowe, this November Photo: Strictly Theatre Co Archant

Strictly stars Kevin and Joanne Clifton will be bringing their new show “An Evening with…” to the Spa Pavilion, Felixstowe next month and will be entertaining a socially distanced audience with an intimate show.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The show visits Felixstowe Spa Pavilion Theatre on Monday November 16, and will be the theatre’s first event after the enforced coronavirus closure. Coinciding with the fifth Anniversary of the Spa Pavilion’s 2015 re-opening, the show will be of special significance to both the theatre and local audiences.

The Strictly siblings, Kevin and Joanne Clifton, were originally due to tour together for the first time earlier this year in the world’s leading Ballroom show, Burn The Floor, but unfortunately, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the tour was unable to go ahead. Keen to still work with his sister, Kevin and the show’s producers came up with the ‘An Evening With ….’ show, designed to be perfect for a smaller audience.

You may also want to watch:

‘An Evening With…’ will give audiences a glimpse into the Clifton family’s dancing lives, from young children growing up in a dancing family, to the successful performers they are today. They have both also won the highly sought after glitter ball trophy on the hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing - Kevin in 2018 with journalist Stacey Dooley, and Joanne in 2016 with TV presenter Ore Oduba.

They will sing songs from their CD, share stories of their dancing lives, and perform some favourite Ballroom and Latin dances with their professional partners in an intimate show with the famed ‘Strictly’ attention to detail and fabulous dance routines.

Talking about the show, Kevin Clifton says: “We all miss performing and producing live shows and it is great to be able to get back on stage. We know people’s health and safety is paramount and we have designed our show 100% around that. Myself, Joanne and our producers feel a responsibility to the theatre industry to help rebuild audience confidence, so that one day theatres will be full again.”

Ray Anderson, director of The Spa, added: “We’re so grateful to the Strictly Theatre Co and Kevin & Joanne for bringing us this fantastic show. The virus has given us huge challenges and to survive in a future with our capacity reduced by two thirds will be very difficult. The fact that we are able to re-open with a show of this quality shows how far we have come as a theatre, and it will be a valuable opportunity to ensure that all of our virus precautions are working as we planned before we head into what we hope will be a busy winter complete with Cinderella, our annual pantomime.”

Tickets issued with the Spa’s automatic social distancing tool are available at the Spa’s online box office.