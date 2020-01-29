E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Pub in Ipswich prepares to throw a party for 'Brexit Day'

PUBLISHED: 18:17 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:17 29 January 2020

The Kingfisher Pub in Chantry is throwing a party for Brexit. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rachel Edge

A popular pub in Ipswich is throwing a Brexit-themed party on Friday night.

The Kingfisher pub, in Hawthorn Drive in the Chantry area, will be decorated in Union Jack flags, red, white and blue flags and balloons to mark the occasion.

Landlady Penny Youngs-Debnam said: "I am a supporter of Brexit and I also feel this is a major historic event for England."

She added: "We have a DJ in playing songs from the 70s, 80s and 90s, RnB hip-hop and garage. I am also doing a bar buffet.

You may also want to watch:

"We will be counting down the final moments up till 11pm which is when we come out."

The party will start at 8.30pm and continue until 12.30am.

Britain officially leaves the European Union at 11pm on Friday, after being part of the political union for more than 40 years.

However, while some people in Ipswich are celebrating, others will be marking the occasion with a candle-lit vigil on the Cornhill at 11pm, organised by the People's Vote campaign in the town.

The group says there will be no speeches or protest banners and is asking people to simply light candles to put on the steps of the Town Hall.

READ MORE - Candlelit vigil on Cornhill to mark 'Brexit Day'

