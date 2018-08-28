Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Your last chance to get tickets for The Greatest Showman sing-a-long

PUBLISHED: 11:54 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 10 January 2019

Look out 'cause they'll soon be gone - your last chance to get tickets for The Greatest Showman sing-a-long Picture: 20TH CENTURY FOX

Look out 'cause they'll soon be gone - your last chance to get tickets for The Greatest Showman sing-a-long Picture: 20TH CENTURY FOX

Archant

If you fancy warming up your vocal cords for an evening of singing your favourite Greatest Showman tracks you will need to act fast as there are less than 100 left.

Next month fans of The Greatest Showman will be able to see the award-winning musical at The Regent in Ipswich for a sing-a-long spectacular.

The film will be shown with the lyrics on the screen so you have no excuse for not singing loudly. There will also be a live host to teach you the dance moves, use the interactive props and practice your cheers.

The sing-a-long will take place on February 23 at 7.30pm but despite being over a month away there are only 85 tickets remaining.

A spokesman for the Regent Theatre said: “The sing-a-long film show is proving incredibly popular and we have less than 100 tickets left, so if you want to join in the fun and test your vocal chords, you will have to hurry.

“And don’t worry if you’re not sure you can dance – an expert will be on hand to help with your moves. We’re sure you will be singing and dancing all the way home.”

Tickets cost £17 for adults and £13 for under 14s - you can purchase them here.

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

A mini-supermarket is to close in Ipswich

Tesco Express, Bramford Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

A woman died at Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry as people are warned to stay away at high tide Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Most Read

Tribunal rules Barking and Dagenham Council discriminated against workers on race and disability

Barking and Dagenham Council has been found guilty of discrimination. Pic: Ken Mears

Missing: Girl, 14, with links to Barking and Dagenham

Joanne Cooper has links to Barking and Dagenham. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Man stabbed in the face and another slashed in separate knife attacks in Barking

Police at the scene outside the Barking Dog. Pic: Liam Coleman

Woman and man charged following two knife attacks in Barking 20 minutes apart

Police at the scene outside the Barking Dog. Pic: Liam Coleman

Guilty: Trio who killed Barking man Sandel Serbu with garden shears and pickaxe handles in Ilford

Araman-Nardi Stoica and Razvan Vladescu. Photo: Met Police

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Seasiders head to Aveley in confident mood after Coggeshall result

Jordy Matthews, on the scoresheet the last time Felixstowe and Aveley met Photo: STAN BASTON

Rail services reopen after person hit by train

A person was hit by a train between Shenfield and Chelmsford. Picture: PAUL GEATER

West Ham fans offered free transport from Ipswich for Arsenal game

Marko Arnautovic is West Ham's leading scorer this season. Picture: PA SPORT

Taxi driver broke equality law by refusing to allow guide dog into cab

Taxis are legally obliged to pick up assistance dogs unless exempt by the local authority Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Watch Lambert’s pre-Rotherham press conference LIVE from 1pm

Town manager Paul Lambert will speak to the media today. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists