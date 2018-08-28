Your last chance to get tickets for The Greatest Showman sing-a-long

Look out 'cause they'll soon be gone - your last chance to get tickets for The Greatest Showman sing-a-long Picture: 20TH CENTURY FOX Archant

If you fancy warming up your vocal cords for an evening of singing your favourite Greatest Showman tracks you will need to act fast as there are less than 100 left.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Next month fans of The Greatest Showman will be able to see the award-winning musical at The Regent in Ipswich for a sing-a-long spectacular.

The film will be shown with the lyrics on the screen so you have no excuse for not singing loudly. There will also be a live host to teach you the dance moves, use the interactive props and practice your cheers.

The sing-a-long will take place on February 23 at 7.30pm but despite being over a month away there are only 85 tickets remaining.

A spokesman for the Regent Theatre said: “The sing-a-long film show is proving incredibly popular and we have less than 100 tickets left, so if you want to join in the fun and test your vocal chords, you will have to hurry.

“And don’t worry if you’re not sure you can dance – an expert will be on hand to help with your moves. We’re sure you will be singing and dancing all the way home.”

Tickets cost £17 for adults and £13 for under 14s - you can purchase them here.