Latitude named best family festival as tickets go on sale for 2019

Music fans enjoying Wolf Alice on the Obelisk Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

With a jam-packed line-up of comedy, music and activities, Latitude Festival has been named the best family festival at a national awards ceremony.

The festival, which takes place in Henham Park in Southwold every July, scooped the prize at the UK Festival Awards in London.

Latitude was praised for its appeal to all ages and its family entertainment programme was also celebrated.

This isn’t the first time the Suffolk festival has won at the UK Festival Awards as it was also named the best major festival in 2017,

The family-friendly event runs every July across over 20 stages including a kids area with theatre, teen area and enchanted garden.

Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

This year’s family programme included wildlife and bush craft adventure, hip hop Shakespeare and Circus 250 workshops.

There is also a dedicated family campsite for parents with children under 16 and festival organisers also run a schools programme giving teachers the opportunity to bring students to Latitude for the day.

Sharon Reuben, Kids and Family Programmer at Latitude, said: “It’s amazing to be recognised as the UK’s Best Family Festival for a second time.

“We work hard to create a dynamic and exciting programme for every generation, and it’s a joy to see families exploring, enjoying and being together at Latitude.

Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

“We’re already working on the 2019 programme and it’s set to be the most exciting yet.

“Families can expect everything from science and circus, to drama, music, fashion and visual art and lots more in between. We can’t wait to share our plans!”

This summer’s music line-up included The Killers, alt-J and Solange and Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher even played a secret set.

There was also plenty of comedy, literature and poetry from big names such as James Acaster, Sandi Toksvig and Reggie Yates.

Sunset on Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher Sunset on Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Weekend tickets to the festival are no on sale at 2018 prices and it takes place between July 18 and 21 2019.

Latitude luxury tickets and payment plans are also available now and you can find out all the details on the Latitude website.