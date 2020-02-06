Which 70s superstar is joining Jools Holland at Ipswich Regent?

Jools Holland who is bringing his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra to the Ipswich Regent in November Photo: Christie Goodwin Archant

Jools Holland, king of the boogie piano, is not only bringing his celebrated Rhythm & Blues Orchestra back to the Ipswich Regent this autumn but, for the first-time, is teaming up with 70s superstar Leo Sayer to make audiences "feel like dancing".

Jools Holland and Ruby Turner who will be performing at the Ipswich Regent in November Photo: Christie Goodwin Jools Holland and Ruby Turner who will be performing at the Ipswich Regent in November Photo: Christie Goodwin

If that wasn't enough Jools will also be joined on stage by original Squeeze chum Chris Difford.

This year Jools tour celebrates its 24th anniversary and plenty of familar faces will be present to ensure everyone has a good time, including long-term vocalist Ruby Turner, with her breathtaking gospel, soul, blues vocals, performing songs written with Jools, as well as Louise Marshall, whose mellifluous voice dazzles as she is backed by the full swinging sound of Jools big band which continues to be driven by powerhouse drummer and fellow Squeeze founder Gilson Lavis.

Leo Sayer is an extraordinary global musical success story with his first seven hit singles in the United Kingdom all reaching the Top 10. A prolific songwriter, he is responsible for writing songs such as "When I Need You", "You Make Me Feel Like Dancing", "Thunder In My Heart" and many other hits. This is his first time performing with Jools Holland's Rhythm & Blues Orchestra.

Followers of Jools Holland will be familiar with Chris Difford, his Squeeze co-founder and sometimes songwriting partner. Jools, full of admiration for his former bandmate, describes Difford as 'the John Lennon of London, the John Betjeman of Blackheath and the Alain Delon of Deptford'.

Previous special guests who have performed with Jools on his UK tours include Eddi Reader, Lulu, Joss Stone, Roland Gift, Melanie C and Marc Almond.

Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, along with Leo Sayer, will be at the Ipswich Regent on Sunday November 1. Tickets go on sale this Friday February 7 at 10am. Tickets are priced from £29.50 (+ booking fee). Book here