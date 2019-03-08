Gallery

We'll miss you, Elmer - Looking back at an elephant-astic summer

In at the start - Alex and Henry Rawlings at the Elmer ribbon-cutting ceremony Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

As the Elmer sculptures go off parade in Ipswich, our photo gallery looks back at some of the highlights.

Norman Lloyd and Jan Parry officially opened the Elmer trail with a ribbon cutting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Norman Lloyd and Jan Parry officially opened the Elmer trail with a ribbon cutting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Norman Lloyd, campaign manager for Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk, said: "We have been really overwhelmed with how the public have taken Elmer and our trail to their hearts and supported us so fantastically - what a summer we have had!

Jasper Woods enjoying the Elmer trail Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Jasper Woods enjoying the Elmer trail Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"In the last few days we have had lots of comments from people about how town feels bare and empty and it is true, we have got very used to the elephants being around.

The Elmer elephants captured the attention of all ages in Ipswich town centre, including young Eli Soares from Ipswich. Picture: Neil Didsbury The Elmer elephants captured the attention of all ages in Ipswich town centre, including young Eli Soares from Ipswich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

"But of course this isn't the end. We are really excited for our two big final events, Elmer Packs His Trunk, at the Corn Exchange and Town Hall on September 28-29, and the Grand Elmer Auction, on October 3, when all the large Elmers will go under the hammer and say goodbye for the last time."

Professional storyteller Justine de Mierre with Tallulah Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Professional storyteller Justine de Mierre with Tallulah Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jidesh next to his favourite Elmer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Jidesh next to his favourite Elmer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Highlights included the Elmer Show at the Regent, with the arrival of the last Elmer, Hero, and a visit by Elmer's creator, author David McKee.

Elmer artist David McKee visited Ipswich and signed books Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Elmer artist David McKee visited Ipswich and signed books Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fans of the trail have been paying tribute on Facebook. Emma Love said: "I had a very upset two-year-old! She was looking for them as she knows where they all were!"

George in his Elmer costume at David McKee's visit Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN George in his Elmer costume at David McKee's visit Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jane Venton said: "It was lovely". And Ailish Southgate said: "Wonderful trail. I was amazed and slightly sad driving along Princes Street on Sunday morning and not an Elmer in sight, as if they'd never been there."

Sheryl Smith, six, with WelliePhant at the Waterfront Picture: WILL JEFFORD Sheryl Smith, six, with WelliePhant at the Waterfront Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Norman Lloyd with the cast and puppets of the Elmer show at the Regent theatre Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Norman Lloyd with the cast and puppets of the Elmer show at the Regent theatre Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Grace Tallent, aged 6, from Castle Hill, Ipswich, posing with the Elmer Petal at Ipswich Library Picture: JOHN TALLENT Grace Tallent, aged 6, from Castle Hill, Ipswich, posing with the Elmer Petal at Ipswich Library Picture: JOHN TALLENT

Cousins Elijah aged six and Albi aged three from Ipswich, with Hero, the 56th Elmer, unveiled at the Elmer Show in August. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Cousins Elijah aged six and Albi aged three from Ipswich, with Hero, the 56th Elmer, unveiled at the Elmer Show in August. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Young Ipswich singer Roma Nicholson busked her way around the Elmer trail - singing 55 songs at 55 Elmers in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Young Ipswich singer Roma Nicholson busked her way around the Elmer trail - singing 55 songs at 55 Elmers in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Guides and Scouts from Suffolk braved windy weather in Ipswich to give Elmer a bath. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Guides and Scouts from Suffolk braved windy weather in Ipswich to give Elmer a bath. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Guides and Scouts giving Elmer a bath. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Guides and Scouts giving Elmer a bath. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Norman Lloyd, Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk campaigns manager, helping to pack up the Elmers Picture: Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk/St Elizabeth Hospice Norman Lloyd, Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk campaigns manager, helping to pack up the Elmers Picture: Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk/St Elizabeth Hospice

Off parade. The Elmers are loaded up after the end of the trail Picture: Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk/St Elizabeth Hospice Off parade. The Elmers are loaded up after the end of the trail Picture: Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk/St Elizabeth Hospice

The Elmer statues are loaded into the back of a van Picture: Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk/St Elizabeth Hospice The Elmer statues are loaded into the back of a van Picture: Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk/St Elizabeth Hospice

