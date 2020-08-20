Ipswich Regent offers informal ‘An Audience With’ chats with top showbiz stars

Showbiz legends Ant and Dec will be celebrating 30 years on TV as part of the Ipswich Regent's link-up with Fane-Online, a live streamed Audience With series happening this autumn Photo: Fane Online Archant

Here is your chance to welcome household names as diverse as Arsène Wenger, Graham Norton, Ant & Dec, Jeremy Vine, Monty Don, Nigella Lawson and Love Island star Ovie Soko into your home - and support the Ipswich Regent at the same time.

Restaurant critic Jay Raynor will be assembling the ultimate final meal as part of the Ipswich Regent's link-up with Fane-Online, a live streamed Audience With series happening this autumn Photo: Fane Online Restaurant critic Jay Raynor will be assembling the ultimate final meal as part of the Ipswich Regent's link-up with Fane-Online, a live streamed Audience With series happening this autumn Photo: Fane Online

An exclusive series of shows, produced by Fane Online, will be available to live stream by theatre-goers. with ticket sales providing financial support to help the Regent weather the financial storm caused by the Covid-19 restrictions.

The shows will have an ‘Audience With’ flavour and are the perfect opportunity to ‘have a nose’ at some celebrity front rooms – or kitchens in the case of Nigella Lawson.

The tickets are priced between £10 and £25 with the more expensive tickets getting audiences members copies of the celebrity’s new books which will be delivered straight to their door. There will also be opportunities for audience members to submit questions online for the star to answer before the evening starts.

The interviews will be streamed live and when audiences have booked a ticket through the Ipswich Regent they will be supplied with details to allow them to join the live stream.

TV presenter Graham Norton will be talking about turning his Irish childhood into a novel as part of the Ipswich Regent's link-up with Fane-Online, a live streamed Audience With series happening this autumn Photo: Fane Online TV presenter Graham Norton will be talking about turning his Irish childhood into a novel as part of the Ipswich Regent's link-up with Fane-Online, a live streamed Audience With series happening this autumn Photo: Fane Online

Councillor Sarah Barber, portfolio holder for Ipswich Town Centre, said: “We’ve all been missing the thrill of live entertainment over the past few months and we’re delighted to partner with Fane Online and give our audiences something to enjoy during this period of closure.”

Alex Fane, managing director of Fane, said: “It has been a tough few months for everyone involved in the arts, so it gives us huge joy to be able to collaborate with so many areas of the industry to deliver a new, creative, exciting proposition. Fane Online offers an unparalleled quality of at-home viewing with an incredibly broad list of shows.”

The first event is on Friday, September 4 at 7.15pm when restaurant critic and MasterChef judge Jay Raynor will be streamed live from London’s Crazy Coqs at Brasserie Zedel, being grilled by fellow restaurant writer Grace Dent about his book My Last Supper: One Meal, a Lifetime in the Making.

TV gardener Monty Don will be chatting with fans online as part of the Ipswich Regent's link-up with Fane-Online, a live streamed Audience With series happening this autumn Photo: Fane Online TV gardener Monty Don will be chatting with fans online as part of the Ipswich Regent's link-up with Fane-Online, a live streamed Audience With series happening this autumn Photo: Fane Online

During the course of the evening they will discuss Jay’s love of food, he’ll tell outrageous stories from his career in journalism, and explain what inspired him to set out across the world to find the dishes for his last meal on earth despite – he hopes - being a long way from the grave. They’ll also talk about the impact of the current crisis on the restaurant sector.

This will be followed by live streams from Jeremy Vine on September 7, Ant and Dec will be celebrating 30 years in showbusiness on September 11, fashion writer Erica Davies will be offering tips on September 16, TV gardener Monty Don will be sharing his story on September 17, then Graham Norton will be talking about his new novel Home Stretch on September 27 and professional British Basketball player Ovie Soko will be ending the first month of shows on September 30 with his unique ‘roadmap to dopeness’.

In October and November there will be live streams from author Elizabeth Day, writer William Boyd, football legend Arsène Wenger, sports promoter Eddie Hearn, cookery guru Nigella Lawson, political writer Fatima Bhutto and Princess Margaret’s Lady-in-Waiting Lady Glenconner.

Tickets for the first 15 live streamed events can now be booked at the Ipswich Regent website.