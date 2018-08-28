Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Experience a magical day of Disney by coach

PUBLISHED: 11:54 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:25 07 January 2019

Nathan Collins

Experience a magical day of Disney with the help of Galloway Coach Travel PICTURE: Feld Entertainment

Experience a magical day of Disney with the help of Galloway Coach Travel PICTURE: Feld Entertainment

Archant

Nathan Collins and his family enjoy a spectacular day at Disney on Ice with the help of Galloway Coach Travel.

Experience a magical day of Disney with the help of Galloway Coach Travel PICTURE: Feld EntertainmentExperience a magical day of Disney with the help of Galloway Coach Travel PICTURE: Feld Entertainment

The annual event of Disney on Ice has been a favourite of our family for the last few years for both young and old alike, and this year we had the pleasure of being guests of Galloway Coach Travel.

Normally as ‘Dad’, I would be designated driver for the trip down to London and would have done the usual pre planning; what route should we take, have we left enough time to get there, where shall we park, what is the best tube route etc. There was none of that this time though, as we were welcomed onboard the coach at Ipswich Railway Station by our very helpful and cheery driver and host Richie, who had our tickets waiting and directed us to our allocated coach seats.

Experience a magical day of Disney with the help of Galloway Coach Travel PICTURE: Feld EntertainmentExperience a magical day of Disney with the help of Galloway Coach Travel PICTURE: Feld Entertainment

We settled in, put our bags away, got comfy and then came the “I’m hungry”, “I’m thirsty”, and “Can I have my magazine?” We were, of course, well prepared for this and the children were quite happy sitting on the coach with a few snacks to eat, and magazines and an iPad to keep them entertained.

A couple of stops in Colchester en route and a stop at Thurrock services to grab a quick and well needed coffee and before we knew it we had arrived at the O2 with plenty of time to spare. Our host gave us clear instructions of where and when the pick up would be and that we could safely leave anything we didn’t need to take into the venue with him on the coach. We organised bags, made sure we knew where the coach was parked and made our way to the O2.

Experience a magical day of Disney with the help of Galloway Coach Travel PICTURE: Feld EntertainmentExperience a magical day of Disney with the help of Galloway Coach Travel PICTURE: Feld Entertainment

We grabbed some lunch from one of the many restaurants at the venue with plenty of time to spare to pick up a programme and make our way into the arena part of the building. Once through we tried our best to rush the children past the overly priced merchandise (£22 for a light up sword!) to our excellent seats in the lower tier with super views of the ice.

All four of us were excited and the show didn’t disappoint. It had everything you would expect from Disney – eye catching costumes, sing-a-long tunes and so many loveable characters.

Experience a magical day of Disney with the help of Galloway Coach Travel PICTURE: Feld EntertainmentExperience a magical day of Disney with the help of Galloway Coach Travel PICTURE: Feld Entertainment

Tinkerbell opened the performance along with Mickey and Minnie and it was a wonderful journey through scenes of many Disney favourites including Beauty and The Beast, Aladdin, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and, making their debut, the characters from Moana. The show was also a celebration of a wonderful 90 years of Mickey Mouse.

The show was mainly princess themed this year, which pleased our five year old girl who sung and danced throughout, particularly in the second half which featured an extended Frozen section with the ever popular Elsa and Anna and the crowd favourite Olaf.

Experience a magical day of Disney with the help of Galloway Coach Travel PICTURE: Feld EntertainmentExperience a magical day of Disney with the help of Galloway Coach Travel PICTURE: Feld Entertainment

The show is well known for its incredible dance routines along with clever stunts thrown in – from Aladdin throwing himself off a tall building holding on to just a rope, to skaters dressed as massive knives and forks performing ‘Be Our Guest’ from Beauty and the Beast, as well as a large cast dressed in stunningly colourful costumes bringing ‘Under the Sea’ from the Little Mermaid to life. Once again the show was amazing and had us all hooked, dancing and singing along.

The day was made much easier and stress free using Galloway, and having them sort all the travel and ticket arrangements is most definitely the way forward. We enjoyed being able to relax on the coach and us adults even got to read a book! All in all it was a fantastic family day and we are already looking at the new Galloway family brochure to plan our next trip!

Galloway Coach Travel's Family Fun brochure for 2019 PICTURE: Galloway Coach TravelGalloway Coach Travel's Family Fun brochure for 2019 PICTURE: Galloway Coach Travel

To pick up your copy of the 2019 Galloway family fun brochure, visit the Galloway website or pop into your local Galloway Travel Centre.

Most Read

Town road to be closed for emergency repairs

Maryon Road in Ipswich will be closed for emergency repairs. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eight people found on back seats of BMW after police stop

The BMW was stopped on Saturday with eight people in the back seat. Picture: NSRAPT

‘I need financial support’ – Lambert believes he can rebuild Ipswich Town with backing

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert talks to his players during the first half of the FA Cup third round tie at Accrington Stanley. Picture: Pagepix

Sudbury loses three restaurants in the first week of 2019

Sudbury Market Hill. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Time to go Marcus... but you already knew that

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

Most Read

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorists deal with delays near Great Yarmouth after morning crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk model Kerri Parker told her brain tumour is inoperable

#includeImage($article, 225)

Delays possible as work starts on two major road schemes in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man injured following attack by youths outside park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Strong winds, frost and sunshine could be on the way, says weather expert

Clouds are expected on Monday with sunnier spells on Tuesday. Picture: CITIZENSIDE

Could a dead seal found on a popular Essex beach have been shot at?

Dead seal on the beach in East Mersea. Picture: Lily Sinnott

Ipswich MP heads back to Commons for crunch Brexit vote

Sandy Martin has returned to Westminster after the Christmas break. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eastern European EU migration up 100% in Suffolk since referendum

EU migration to Suffolk has increased for the two years up to June 2018 - 46,000 EU citizens now live in the county Picture: BALONCICI

Royal Watch: Want to see the Queen in person? It actually really easy, says James Marston

James Marston visits Sandringham to see the Queen in person
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists