Wait nearly over to see glamorous Channel 4 reality show filmed in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 June 2019

Filming on Ipswich Cornhill for the new Channel 4 series Drag Lab Picture: JASON NOBLE

Filming on Ipswich Cornhill for the new Channel 4 series Drag Lab Picture: JASON NOBLE

Jason Noble

The wait to see a glamorous new Channel 4 reality show partly filmed in Ipswich is nearly over - and staff at the Manor Ballroom are eagerly looking forward to the series.

Filming on Ipswich Cornhill for the new Channel 4 series Drag Lab Picture: JASON NOBLEFilming on Ipswich Cornhill for the new Channel 4 series Drag Lab Picture: JASON NOBLE

Filming of Suffolk contestants was carried out at the ballroom in St Margaret's Green, and also on the Cornhill, in November.

It has been a long wait, but staff have heard the series is due to arrive on our screens in June, although they have not been given an exact date.

Secretary and bar manager Louise Calver said: "It was very exciting for us to have the film crew here, and we are looking forward to seeing the show.

"They filmed part of the TV show downstairs in the ballroom and they also filmed upstairs in the snooker room, which they turned into a dressing room."

Filming on Ipswich Cornhill for the new Channel 4 series Drag Lab Picture: JASON NOBLEFilming on Ipswich Cornhill for the new Channel 4 series Drag Lab Picture: JASON NOBLE

She added ballroom staff had been filmed behind the bar, but she was not sure what footage would be shown in the finished show.

Louise also said some filming of the contestants at the ballroom had been kept secret, so staff were not able to watch.

The Drag Lab features a drag group tour of the country, giving makeovers to local people for a special performance.

The group, dubbed The Family Gorgeous and headed by Manchester drag queens Cheddar Gorgeous and Anna Phylactic, arrived on the Cornhill in a special bus in November.

Performers then strutted their stuff in front of the old Post Office to film a segment for the show in front of shoppers, who enjoyed the unexpected entertainment,

Screen Suffolk helped to find locations and arrange filming permits. It is believed that Ipswich was one of the last stops for filming the new show.

