Ipswich Regent beams Hollywood royalty and TV stars straight into your home

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey will be sharing tales of his youthful misadventures in an online 'Evening With...' event promoted by the Ipswich Regent Photo: Fane Productions Archant

Do you fancy an evening in with Matthew McConaughey or a night out with Freddie Flintoff, a chat with Dick and Angel Strawbridge or a cosy night in the kitchen with the Hairy Bikers or Nigella Lawson?

Cricketing legend and TV star Freddie Flintoff will be sharing some comical observations about life post lockdown in an online 'Evening With...' event promoted by the Ipswich Regent Photo: Fane Productions Cricketing legend and TV star Freddie Flintoff will be sharing some comical observations about life post lockdown in an online 'Evening With...' event promoted by the Ipswich Regent Photo: Fane Productions

If so, then the Ipswich Regent has the power to make those dreams a reality with their online streaming events this autumn.

All these ‘evenings with’ star names can be beamed live into your homes having been booked with the Ipswich Regent. The star attraction of this new collection of events has to be the opportunity to be entertained by Oscar-winner and self-confessed pickle expert Matthew McConaughey.

Matthew McConaughey has kept a diary for 35 years and recently revisited his notes and observations about his life and growing up to pen a memoir about his early life and career.

McConaughey discovered not only stories, questions and truths about his life, but also a reliable theme: an approach to living that he calls ‘catching greenlights’.

This will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to spend an evening with one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors, as he explores his adventures revealing what he describes as ‘my sights and seens, felts and figured outs, cools and shamefuls.’

Also offering an insight into his world is cricketing legend and TV personality Freddie Flintoff. The TV star will be celebrating the publication of his new book Right, Said Fred, which he describes as an escape from lockdown – ‘a much-needed Bible of straight-talking honesty and sharp observational humour.’ Meanwhile, Dick and Angel Strawbridge will be sharing the fun as well as the harsh realities of their Escape to the Chateau and life in rural France. How easy is it to restore a derelict castle on a tiny budget?

The ‘Evening With’ streaming events include world-renowned football manager Arsène Wenger (Mon Oct 12); Clare Balding (Wed Oct 14); Freddie Flintoff (Thurs Oct 15); author Jodi Picoult (Sun Oct 18); Matthew McConaughey (Oct 20-24); Channel 4’s supervet Noel Fitzpatrick (Oct 26); Nigella Lawson (Oct 29); The Hairy Bikers (Oct 30); Dick and Angel Strawbridge (Oct 31); Princess Margaret’s Lady in Waiting Lady Glenconner (Nov 12).

Tickets can be booked on the Ipswich Regent website and a link will be sent on the day to join the live event online.