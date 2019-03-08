Partly Cloudy

Most Haunted star set to channel the spirit world at Stonham Barns

PUBLISHED: 18:13 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:13 05 July 2019

Medium Derek Acorah, who was made famous by Most Haunted, will be on stage at Stonham Barns this weekend Picture: CARL HUMPHREY

Medium Derek Acorah, who was made famous by Most Haunted, will be on stage at Stonham Barns this weekend Picture: CARL HUMPHREY

Contributed

Derek Acorah, who shot to fame in the spooky show Most Haunted, is in Suffolk this weekend - ready to pass on messages from beyond the grave.

Derek Acorah will be at Stonham Barns this weekend passing on messages from the spirit world Picture: CARL HUMPHREYDerek Acorah will be at Stonham Barns this weekend passing on messages from the spirit world Picture: CARL HUMPHREY

The spiritual medium, who has also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and Derek Acorah's Ghost Towns, said he hopes he will be able to "offer a sense of healing" to his audience at Stonham Barns.

Acorah, who has been a medium for 38 years said: "My granny was also a medium so it's something that runs in the family.

"Before each show I take myself to a quiet place for half an hour to get in touch with the world of spirits.

"I pass on the messages that their loved one wants to get across - I like to think the work that I do gives those that have been bereaved the opportunity to hear from their loved ones."

Acorah's show, Whispers from Heaven, takes place tonight and tomorrow night at the Stonham Barns AMP theatre- tickets are available from the Stonham Barns website.



Read more: Master of mind control Derren Brown returns to Ipswich Regent with new show in 2020



