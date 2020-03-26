Quiz

Coronavirus Movie Quote Quiz: ‘Here’s coughing at you kid’

May The Force Be With You. Take our film quote quiz. How well do you know your movies? Daisy Ridley in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Picture: LUCASFILMS/IMDB

There’s an old Hollywood adage that goes: “Without a script, you haven’t got a movie.” Although, there have been several directors and producers that have tried to put the truth of that saying to the test over the years (The Fast and Furious films?) it is generally agreed that the foundations of every great film lies with a first class script.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Over the years some of the world’s greatest writers have spent some time in Hollywood including such big names as George Bernard Shaw, F Scott Fitzgerald, Aldous Huxley, Dorothy Parker, Tom Stoppard and Harold Pinter. A good script writer, people like Billy Wilder, IAL Diamond, William Goldman or Robert Bolt can turn a pedestrian subject into a masterpiece with a shower of dazzling dialogue.

So, with this in mind, we have cooked up a film quiz which shifts the emphasis away from the images to the words. We selected 20 classic Hollywood movies with great scripts that have stood the test of time. Can you identify the film from famous lines of dialogue?