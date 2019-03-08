One Big Multicultural festival returns this weekend

The popular One Big Multicultural festival is set to return this weekend.

The festival, which is in its ninth year will be held at Alexandra Park in Ipswich on Sunday, September 1 from 12pm onwards.

It celebrates the diversity of both the town and the county more widely.

Each year around 8,000 visitors descend on the park to enjoy the festival hosted by charity BSC Multicultural Services.

The chairty works with groups and individuals to challenge discrimination in a culturally sensitive way.

Entrance to the event is free with a range of live entertainment on offer throughout the day.

The latest act to be announced for the festival is Bollywood Pandits who will perform a range of Indian music from folk to Bollywood hits and Bhangra.

They will join a range of other multicultural acts including Maroon Town, who will mix ska and reggae with rap, funk and Latin music.

Suffolk band JS & The Lockerbillies will open the festival with their own brand of rockerbilly music.

As well as music their will be a range of food stalls offering cuisine from around the world as well as a market bazaar.

A five-a-side football tournament will be on offer as will a demonstration of the national game of Bangladesh, known as Kabaddi; a contact sport that involves trying to tag players out of the game.

A funfair and bouncy castle will also be at the event.