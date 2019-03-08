E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

One Big Multicultural festival returns this weekend

PUBLISHED: 11:20 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:20 28 August 2019

Maroon Town are among the performers at this year’s festival Picture: BSC Multicultural Services

Maroon Town are among the performers at this year's festival Picture: BSC Multicultural Services

Archant

The popular One Big Multicultural festival is set to return this weekend.

The festival, which is in its ninth year will be held at Alexandra Park in Ipswich on Sunday, September 1 from 12pm onwards.

It celebrates the diversity of both the town and the county more widely.

Each year around 8,000 visitors descend on the park to enjoy the festival hosted by charity BSC Multicultural Services.

The chairty works with groups and individuals to challenge discrimination in a culturally sensitive way.

You may also want to watch:

Entrance to the event is free with a range of live entertainment on offer throughout the day.

The latest act to be announced for the festival is Bollywood Pandits who will perform a range of Indian music from folk to Bollywood hits and Bhangra.

They will join a range of other multicultural acts including Maroon Town, who will mix ska and reggae with rap, funk and Latin music.

Suffolk band JS & The Lockerbillies will open the festival with their own brand of rockerbilly music.

As well as music their will be a range of food stalls offering cuisine from around the world as well as a market bazaar.

A five-a-side football tournament will be on offer as will a demonstration of the national game of Bangladesh, known as Kabaddi; a contact sport that involves trying to tag players out of the game.

A funfair and bouncy castle will also be at the event.

Most Read

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

‘What a moment!’ Watch Stormzy and Ed Sheeran perform at Chantry Park

Stormzy joins Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: TWITTER/@IPSWICHTOWNFANS

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Stormzy appears on stage with Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Collision leaves lamppost on ground and car on its roof

A car ended up on its roof this morning Picture: LEO HAYMAN

Most Read

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

‘What a moment!’ Watch Stormzy and Ed Sheeran perform at Chantry Park

Stormzy joins Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: TWITTER/@IPSWICHTOWNFANS

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Stormzy appears on stage with Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Collision leaves lamppost on ground and car on its roof

A car ended up on its roof this morning Picture: LEO HAYMAN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Few tears for Cornhenge as contractors move on to Ipswich Cornhill to remove plinths

Barriers have gone up around

Scam letter asks for £1,000 to ‘release’ half-million lottery win

Scammers are trying to fool people into thinking they have won the lottery Picture: TORANGE.BIZ

Ipswich caravan encampment moves mile from Whitton Sports Centre to Castle Hill park

A number of caravans have pulled up on land in the Castle Hill area of Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich man charged over £1m level crossing crash with freight train

The scene of a crash Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Farewell Cornhenge – the Ipswich sculpture no one loved

Barriers have gone up around
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists