Museum Street Cafe is on the move

PUBLISHED: 13:56 22 November 2018

The Museum Street Cafe has been serving vegetarian food since 2009. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The Museum Street Cafe has been serving vegetarian food since 2009. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

After nine years of supplying Ipswich with hearty plant-based foods, Museum Street Cafe is making its move to a new location in the town.

The cafe is set to reopen at a new venue in the next couple of months. Picture: ARCHANTThe cafe is set to reopen at a new venue in the next couple of months. Picture: ARCHANT

The cafe which offers a range of vegetarian and vegan foods temporarily closed its doors on Saturday, November 10 when its lease came to an end – but don’t worry, the cafe is set to reopen in the next couple of months as a workers co-operative, owned and self-managed by workers.

A highly-respected hot spot for vegans, the Museum Street Cafe confirmed on their Facebook page that they will be staying in the town and will be reopening very soon.

The cafe makes delicious, home-cooked, wholesome vegetarian food such as soups, curries and a little more adventurous options such as their bean, mushroom and carrot tagine.

The cafe, which made huge efforts to cut out single-use plastics this year, hopes to reopen as near as possible to the town centre to allow their regular visitors to make a visit.

Regulars are encouraged to keep an eye on the cafe’s Facebook page for further updates on the new location.

Where would you like to see the new shop open? Let us know in the comments below.

