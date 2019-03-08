Top tribute festival coming to Trinity Park

Oasis will be one of the tribute acts taking to the stage at Trinity Park this summer Picture: TOPCAT MEDIA TopCat Media

The family friendly NeaRly Festival will be back in Ipswich this summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The NeaRly Festival will have lots for children to do Picture: TOPCAT MEDIA The NeaRly Festival will have lots for children to do Picture: TOPCAT MEDIA

Boasting some of the best tribute acts around, this is your chance to see Ariana Grande, The Killers, Oasis and Bob Marley.

This is the third year that the festival will come to Ipswich and a definite must-see will be Laura Jane Butler who transforms into Amy Winehouse, to raise money for the late singer’s foundation.

The NeaRly Festival will take place on July 27 and 28 in Trinity Park with organiser Danny Banthorpe saying: “Our motto is see nearly the real thing at nowhere near the real price.”

As well as the music therw will be a street food market, a pub in the park, and children can have fun exploring the dedicated kids zone which includes bouncy castles and giant dance mats.

If you can’t make the Ipswich dates the festival will also be heading to the Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds on June 22 and 23.

Early bird tickets for the NeaRly festival have already gone on sale and are available on their website.

