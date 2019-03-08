Sunshine and Showers

Top tribute festival coming to Trinity Park

PUBLISHED: 11:30 06 April 2019

Oasis will be one of the tribute acts taking to the stage at Trinity Park this summer Picture: TOPCAT MEDIA

Oasis will be one of the tribute acts taking to the stage at Trinity Park this summer Picture: TOPCAT MEDIA

TopCat Media

The family friendly NeaRly Festival will be back in Ipswich this summer.

The NeaRly Festival will have lots for children to do Picture: TOPCAT MEDIAThe NeaRly Festival will have lots for children to do Picture: TOPCAT MEDIA

Boasting some of the best tribute acts around, this is your chance to see Ariana Grande, The Killers, Oasis and Bob Marley.

This is the third year that the festival will come to Ipswich and a definite must-see will be Laura Jane Butler who transforms into Amy Winehouse, to raise money for the late singer’s foundation.

The NeaRly Festival will take place on July 27 and 28 in Trinity Park with organiser Danny Banthorpe saying: “Our motto is see nearly the real thing at nowhere near the real price.”

As well as the music therw will be a street food market, a pub in the park, and children can have fun exploring the dedicated kids zone which includes bouncy castles and giant dance mats.

If you can’t make the Ipswich dates the festival will also be heading to the Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds on June 22 and 23.

Early bird tickets for the NeaRly festival have already gone on sale and are available on their website.

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich house could be converted into 14 flats

Park Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man 'stabbed in the throat' on Ipswich Waterfront

Police said they were called to the scene in Helena Road, near Aurora, at around 10.41pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Crashes on A12 and A14 after 'freak' hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Get ready for curried goat, jerk chicken and saltfish

The Jamaica Street restaurant in Ipswich is due to open later this month. Picture: JAMAICA STREET

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich house could be converted into 14 flats

Park Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man 'stabbed in the throat' on Ipswich Waterfront

Police said they were called to the scene in Helena Road, near Aurora, at around 10.41pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Crashes on A12 and A14 after 'freak' hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Get ready for curried goat, jerk chicken and saltfish

The Jamaica Street restaurant in Ipswich is due to open later this month. Picture: JAMAICA STREET

Matchday Live: The battle of the basement goes ahead after a week of doubts... so can the Blues get the win?

Ipswich Town are due to take on Bolton Wanderers this afternoon

Join in with colourful Holi festival celebrations on Sunday

Pictures from the Holi Festival in Holywells Park, Ipswich in 2018 Picture: SAM DAWES

Thief who stole from ITFC star among those jailed this week

A look at some of the people jailed this week Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Teenager sustains bruised eye in Ipswich park fight

The fight took place at the park in Congreve Road, Ipswich. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Exciting prospect Goncalves to make long-awaited return against Bouteix in main event of Contenders 26

Lightweight prospect Andre Goncalves makes his long-awaited return against Julien Bouteix at Contenders 26 in Norwich on May 18. Picture: CONTENDERS
