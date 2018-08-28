Video

Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman. Picture: PA Photo/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc./Ratpac-Dune Entertainment LLC/Jasin Boland

The Christmas break is a popular time for going to the cinema. Find out what new releases and festive treats you can go and see at Suffolk and Essex cinemas.

Aquaman: One of the top films to see over the Christmas period is this superhero blockbuster, based on the DC Comics character. Directed by James Wan, this exciting underwater tale stars Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, who discovers that he is heir to the kingdom of Atlantis. Amber Heard and Willem Dafoe also star.

Mary Poppins Returns: It’s been a long wait since the first Mary Poppins film captured hearts in 1964 - but now, more than 50 years on, the practically-perfect nanny is back, with a release date of December 21. Stepping into the shoes of Julie Andrews is Emily Blunt. The story follows Michael and Jane Banks, now parents to their own children. The star-studded cast includes Meryl Streep, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Colin Firth and Angela Lansburt, as well as Dick Van Dyke, providing a link with the first film.

Holmes and Watson: There have been endless adaptations of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s mysteries, but this time it’s a humorous take on Sherlock Holmes. You’ll have to wait until Boxing Day (December 26) to see Will Ferrell take over the role of Holmes, with John C. Reilly as Watson - and Voldemort actor Ralph Fiennes taking on another arch-baddie, Moriarty. There’s a great supporting cast including British comedy stars such as Steve Coogan, Rob Brydon, Pam Ferris and Hugh Laurie as Mycroft Holmes.

Emily Blunt in Mary Poppins Returns. Picture: PA Photo/Disney Enterprises, Inc./Jay Maidment. Emily Blunt in Mary Poppins Returns. Picture: PA Photo/Disney Enterprises, Inc./Jay Maidment.

Bumblebee: Another new release over the Christmas period is this preview to the Transformers films, set 20 years prior to the first live-action film. Bumblebee has found sanctuary in a small beach town in California, where teenage girl Charlie Watson (Hailee Steinfeld) takes him in.

The Grinch: If you’re looking for family entertainment and a truly Christmassy tale, this animated remake of the Dr Seuss classic is still showing at local cinemas. Benedict Cumberbatch provides the voice for the grumpy character, who plots to ruin Christmas for the inhabitants of Whoville. Soon the unlikely pair end up going on the run together.

Nativity Rocks!: The Nativity series has become a British Christmas institution, and this is the fourth in the series. Students and staff from St Bernadette’s Primary School in Coventry audition for a place in a lavish rock musical contest. The adult stars include Craig Revel Horwood as the director of the show, Hugh Dennis and Celia Imrie.