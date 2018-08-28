Partly Cloudy

The 13 new bars, restaurants and cafes you need to try in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 19:00 12 December 2018

Three Wise Monkeys tap house in Ipswich

Three Wise Monkeys tap house in Ipswich

Archant

Igloo dining, gin bars and all you can eat buffets have been added to the list of options in store for foodie fans in Ipswich.

Here we take a look at what’s new to the town this year, putting Ipswich back on the map as a popular destination to refuel and relax.

•Arlingtons

Previously a Victorian museum and later a popular ballroom location, the new Arlington’s in Museum Street reopened with new owners in November. The new look to the historic building features a bar, a cafe, a restaurant and an interesting small plates concept to the menu which was created by head chef Steve Bullus who drew influences from his travels.

Diners are advised to choose two to three plates from the tapas-style arrangement, or to share more amongst the table. The new owners also promise to showcase musical talents from around the area in the near future, offering an atmosphere in the day and in to the night.

Inside the new-look Arlingtons in Ipswich Picture: Silver Monkey MarketingInside the new-look Arlingtons in Ipswich Picture: Silver Monkey Marketing

•Peaky Pancakes

In the bleak mid-Ipswich a new pancake shop is offering a wide range of uniquely flavoured pancakes – both sweet and savoury. The flat caps and rustic decor transport customers back to the 1920s for a taste of the hit TV show Peaky Blinders, bringing a completely unique experience to the town.

The pancake parlour on Upper Orwell Street combines the owners’ love for the show and their love of pancakes. With a wide range of flavours including traditional Polish tastes alongside sweet treats, the new cafe is a real hit in the town.

•Wiff Waff

Peaky Pancakes New cafe business in Ipswich on Upper Orwell Street. (Nov 2018) The peaky pancakes café recently opened, and is supposed to be based around Peaky Blinders the hit TV show.Peaky Pancakes New cafe business in Ipswich on Upper Orwell Street. (Nov 2018) The peaky pancakes café recently opened, and is supposed to be based around Peaky Blinders the hit TV show.

A new waterfront bar combining food, drink and a unique programme of entertainment has arrived at the docks. Wiff Waff replaced the former Grand Central bar in November – offering table tennis, jamaoke sessions and a ‘Quizzee Rascal Wednesday’.

At the weekends the bar lights up with cool sounds and DJs across two floors, making for the perfect late night destination. Food is served throughout the day at the bar in Regatta Quay on Key Street, and a number of social evenings will be held throughout the year to encourage visitors to the area.

•Three Wise Monkeys

After a successful four years in their Colchester bar, the Three Wise Monkeys have opened a new venture just off of the Cornhill in Lloyds Avenue. The new bar offers four floors of amazing food and drink in an industrial setting with stripped back interior.

Wiff Waff bar Picture: SOPHIE BARNETTWiff Waff bar Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

The ground floor has a pub feel where punters can order from 22 varieties of beer, while upstairs guests can enjoy table service in the bar’s main restaurant, or for more intimate parties a balcony space can be hired. A gin bar offering 100 varieties of the spirit is set to open some time before Christmas and live music will be available every weekend.

•The Halberd Inn

Former pub Mcginty’s has been taken on and totally refurbished by Punch Taverns, re branding it as The Halberd Inn.

The venue on Northgate Street will focus on entertainment, sports and events throughout the year with possible festivals being held in the outside area if the pub’s licence is extended. Premium lagers are on offer and food is your typical fish and chips, burgers and waffles.

Three Wise Monkeys tap house in Ipswich Three Wise Monkeys tap house in Ipswich

•Vinny’s

Artisan bakes, milkshakes and hand-made crafts are on offer at a new Ipswich store which was opened in tribute to an Ipswich woman’s late husband.

Lesley Whittaker opened the shop in November after being persuaded by her husband Vinny to take on the new venture before he sadly lost his life this summer after a stroke. The store has a cafe element and an option to showcase local crafts inside.

•Isaac’s igloo dining

Former pub McGinty's has been taken on and totally refurbished by Punch Taverns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFormer pub McGinty's has been taken on and totally refurbished by Punch Taverns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Private dining has arrived at Isaacs with their new London-inspired igloos perfect for private parties at the Waterfront.

Four clear domes were installed on the upper floor terrace of the building on November 29 and will be available for hire from Thursday, December 13.

•Dockside Deli

Isaacs has made a number of improvements to its complex this year, with an eat-in or eat-out menu served during the week for passers by.

Pictures of the inside of Vinny's Cake and Craft shop Picture: Pictures of the inside of Vinny's Cake and Craft shop Picture:

The dockside deli serves pizza by the slice alongside pasties, sausage rolls, sandwiches, seasonal soups, salads and drinks. The new addition gives people the option to take their food next door to Isaacs to enjoy a drink from the bar.

•Hullabaloo vegan cafe

An entirely plant-based venture opened this summer, with recycled and upcycled furniture kitting out the new cafe in Cemetery Road.

Owners Jon Halls and Jennie Debenham are embracing their passion for sustainability with the new cafe which offers meat free, dairy free and gluten free food.

Isaacs on Ipswich Waterfront has installed four 'igloos' for private party hire Picture: IsaacsIsaacs on Ipswich Waterfront has installed four 'igloos' for private party hire Picture: Isaacs

•Spoons World Buffet

An all you can eat buffet is one of the biggest new venues in the town offering everything from Indian to Italian food. With 300 seats, 20 full-time staff, and 20 part-time staff – the large space will host a range of cuisines including Chinese, Indian, Thai, Brazilian, Indian and Japanese.

The restaurant is the third branch to be opened.

•Chestnut Tree Farm

New Dockside Deli at Isaacs. Outside Alex Tiunovs, general manager Bentleys Restaurants Picture: PULKIT KATYALNew Dockside Deli at Isaacs. Outside Alex Tiunovs, general manager Bentleys Restaurants Picture: PULKIT KATYAL

The new pub at the Copdock interchange has been branded with a carvery concept, appealing as a pit-stop for commuters.

Despite a number of Greene King pubs closing around the country with between 100 and 110 expected to shut their doors over the next year – nine new outlets including The Chestnut Tree Farm in Ipswich have launched.

•The Grazing Sheep

New owners took over the popular Waterfront cafe giving it a new lease of life in April after its shock closure at the beginning of the year.

Hullabaloo vegan cafe in Cemetery Road, Ipswiich is being run by Jon Halls and Jennie Debenham.Hullabaloo vegan cafe in Cemetery Road, Ipswiich is being run by Jon Halls and Jennie Debenham.

Bart Bisbal and son Julian have put their own twist on the much-loved cafe, which now hosts breakfast, lunch and tapas. The cafe is open from 8am to 6pm every day.

•VK Vietnamese

In a first for the town a new Vietnamese restaurant opened its doors after its huge success in its Chelmsford branch.

The new spot for international cuisine landed in Northgate street bringing contemporary Vietnamese and Dim Sum dishes – including st-fries to coconut curry and deep-fried catfish.

