Fourth premiere marks Trianon’s diamond anniversary

PUBLISHED: 13:01 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:01 09 April 2019

Composer Ronald Corp who has written a new work Jubilant Song to mark Trianon's diamond anniversary Photo Ronald Corp

Composer Ronald Corp who has written a new work Jubilant Song to mark Trianon's diamond anniversary Photo Ronald Corp

Archant

East-Anglian based Trianon Music Group have a reputation of producing music programmes with a difference. This is certainly the case for their next major concert on Saturday April 27 at the Ipswich Corn Exchange.

Apart from a programme filled with popular classics like Peter and the Wolf and Borodin’s Polotvsian Dances, the concert opens with the famous orchestral work Finlandia, with Trianon’s choir singing the original Finnish words, created as a protest against the occupying Russian power.

Aaron Copland’s Happy Anniversary is a short variation on a popular tune, whilst Trianon delivers the fourth of this Diamond Year’s commissions composed by Essex-based Ronald Corp. Jubilant Song, for choir and orchestra, has been specially written for Trianon’s 60th Anniversary this year.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now from Ipswich Entertainments (01473 433100) or from the Trianon Ticketline (01394 283170).

