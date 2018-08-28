Sunshine and Showers

Did you celebrate the New Year in Yates?

PUBLISHED: 09:54 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:03 02 January 2019

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLIST

LICKLIST

If you began 2019 by having a dance and a drink in Ipswich’s Yates you might be featured in our photo gallery. See if you can recognise anyone.

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLIST

As the clock struck midnight many of you were gathered in Ipswich’s Yates.

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLIST

There were people of all ages celebrating the start of the New Year at the venue.

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLIST

We have put together a collection of our favourite pictures of the night.

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLIST

Take a look through the gallery to see if we have snapped you having fun.

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLIST

If you recognise someone featured make sure you tag them in the post on Facebook or send them the link.

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLIST

Perhaps you didn’t make it out this weekend, but want to see if you have been snapped in a previous week.

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLIST

You can do this by looking at the link here.

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLIST

Whether you are letting your hair down and partying into the night or having a few drinks and a catch-up with friends - you could feature in our weekly galleries.

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on Saturday December 31st. Picture: LICKLIST

