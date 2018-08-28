Where to celebrate the New Year

Don’t leave your New Year’s eve plans until last minute - see what events are happening around Suffolk with our guide.

New Year’s eve at Revolution, Ipswich, £10-£12 per person

Three rooms of the best music, amazing cocktails, and confetti drops and cannons are just a few things you can expect from this celebration. Complimentary bubbly reception and canapés start at 8pm and will run until 10pm. Your online/instore ticket gives you the chance to win a free bottle of champagne, the raffle gets drawn at 11.30pm just before the big count down. Early bird tickets are £10 and standard tickets are £12. Read more about the party here.

Saints New Year Hootenanny, St Peter’s by the Waterfront, Ipswich, £30 per person

Celebrate the end of the year while enjoying live music, street food, and specialist gin, cocktail and craft beer bars. Hosting the event will be BBC’s Stephen ‘Foz’ Foster who will be introducing sets from The Lockerbillies, rock’n’roll band J.S and more. Early bird tickets are £25 each and full price are £30. To book click here.

Great Gatsby themed New Year’s eve party, The Crown, Woodbridge, £55 per person

If you have a Great Gatsby fan in your life give them their best New Years eve yet with this themed night. Guests, of course, will need to be dressed to impress with the Great Gatsby theme and will be welcomed with champagne. There will also be a smart buffet, casino tables, delicious cocktails and great music. For more details visit the website here.

New Year’s eve family disco, Ufford Park, Woodbridge, £20-£35 per person

If you are looking for an event the whole family can attend, this could be the event for you. The Ufford Park family disco will have arrival drinks, a buffet and of course, a disco. The buffet consists of crispy coated chicken breast pieces, Thai style prawn and salmon curry, chips, warm profiteroles and lots more. Guests can arrive at 7pm and dance the night away until 1am. Tickets are £20 each for children and £35 for adults. Check out the menu for yourself here and get the night booked up.

The Orwell Hotel New Year’s eve party, Felixstowe, £65 per person

End the year enjoying a three course meal followed by a disco and live music. The Orwell Hotel event begins at 7pm and offers a welcoming drink, a meal, a toast at midnight and a disco for £65. The dress code is dress to impress and guests will need to leave a deposit when booking. To secure your space call 01394 285511 or send an email here.

New Year’s eve disco, Stoke by Nayland, Colchester, £49.95 per person

Dance your way into 2019 at the Stoke by Nayland Hotel with friends and family. As part of the celebrations guests can enjoy a two-course hot and cold buffet and a live DJ. The night is expected to be full of glitz and glamour so is the perfect opportunity to get dressed up in your favourite party gear. To see the menu and find out more visit the website here.

Ben’s Restaurant, Bury St Edmunds, £60 per person

If you aren’t one for partying a relaxing evening at Ben’s Restaurant could be the perfect way to see in the New Year. Take your loved ones to a delicious four course meal with a welcoming drink of prosecco. The menu consists of wild venison medallions, smoked bacon and white wine risotto, Pulled Blythburgh Pork Suet Pudding and so much more - vegetarian options are also available. Take a look for yourself here.

New Year’s eve extravaganza at Ravenwood Hall, Bury St Edmunds, £110 per person

Say goodbye to the new year in style at the Edwardian Pavilion at Ravenwood Hall. It is a black tie night with guests arriving at 7.30pm for the sit down meal at 8pm. A firework show then takes place at midnight to start 2019 with a bang, after the fireworks visitors can dance until 2am. There will also be canapes and champagne on arrival. To find out more visit the website here.

