Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Where to celebrate the New Year

PUBLISHED: 19:30 17 November 2018

How will you celebrate New Year's Eve? Picture: OAKLANDS HOTEL

How will you celebrate New Year's Eve? Picture: OAKLANDS HOTEL

Courtesy of Oaklands Hotel.

Don’t leave your New Year’s eve plans until last minute - see what events are happening around Suffolk with our guide.

New Year’s eve at Revolution, Ipswich, £10-£12 per person

Three rooms of the best music, amazing cocktails, and confetti drops and cannons are just a few things you can expect from this celebration. Complimentary bubbly reception and canapés start at 8pm and will run until 10pm. Your online/instore ticket gives you the chance to win a free bottle of champagne, the raffle gets drawn at 11.30pm just before the big count down. Early bird tickets are £10 and standard tickets are £12. Read more about the party here.

Saints New Year Hootenanny, St Peter’s by the Waterfront, Ipswich, £30 per person

Celebrate the end of the year while enjoying live music, street food, and specialist gin, cocktail and craft beer bars. Hosting the event will be BBC’s Stephen ‘Foz’ Foster who will be introducing sets from The Lockerbillies, rock’n’roll band J.S and more. Early bird tickets are £25 each and full price are £30. To book click here.

Great Gatsby themed New Year’s eve party, The Crown, Woodbridge, £55 per person

If you have a Great Gatsby fan in your life give them their best New Years eve yet with this themed night. Guests, of course, will need to be dressed to impress with the Great Gatsby theme and will be welcomed with champagne. There will also be a smart buffet, casino tables, delicious cocktails and great music. For more details visit the website here.

New Year’s eve family disco, Ufford Park, Woodbridge, £20-£35 per person

If you are looking for an event the whole family can attend, this could be the event for you. The Ufford Park family disco will have arrival drinks, a buffet and of course, a disco. The buffet consists of crispy coated chicken breast pieces, Thai style prawn and salmon curry, chips, warm profiteroles and lots more. Guests can arrive at 7pm and dance the night away until 1am. Tickets are £20 each for children and £35 for adults. Check out the menu for yourself here and get the night booked up.

The Orwell Hotel New Year’s eve party, Felixstowe, £65 per person

End the year enjoying a three course meal followed by a disco and live music. The Orwell Hotel event begins at 7pm and offers a welcoming drink, a meal, a toast at midnight and a disco for £65. The dress code is dress to impress and guests will need to leave a deposit when booking. To secure your space call 01394 285511 or send an email here.

New Year’s eve disco, Stoke by Nayland, Colchester, £49.95 per person

Dance your way into 2019 at the Stoke by Nayland Hotel with friends and family. As part of the celebrations guests can enjoy a two-course hot and cold buffet and a live DJ. The night is expected to be full of glitz and glamour so is the perfect opportunity to get dressed up in your favourite party gear. To see the menu and find out more visit the website here.

Ben’s Restaurant, Bury St Edmunds, £60 per person

If you aren’t one for partying a relaxing evening at Ben’s Restaurant could be the perfect way to see in the New Year. Take your loved ones to a delicious four course meal with a welcoming drink of prosecco. The menu consists of wild venison medallions, smoked bacon and white wine risotto, Pulled Blythburgh Pork Suet Pudding and so much more - vegetarian options are also available. Take a look for yourself here.

New Year’s eve extravaganza at Ravenwood Hall, Bury St Edmunds, £110 per person

Say goodbye to the new year in style at the Edwardian Pavilion at Ravenwood Hall. It is a black tie night with guests arriving at 7.30pm for the sit down meal at 8pm. A firework show then takes place at midnight to start 2019 with a bang, after the fireworks visitors can dance until 2am. There will also be canapes and champagne on arrival. To find out more visit the website here.

Have we missed your event? Let us know by emailing here.

Topic Tags:

Balaclava-clad robbers threaten shop staff with knife

Yesterday, 21:07 Andrew Hirst
McColl's in Maidenhall Green has been robbed Picture: GOOGLE

Two knife wielding robbers threatened staff at an Ipswich convenience shop before fleeing on foot with cash and cigarettes.

Driver arrested after allegedly using mobile phone and testing positive for cocaine

Yesterday, 22:20 Andrew Hirst
A car stopped in Ipswich after the driver was allegedly seen using a mobile phone Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICE TEAM

A driver who was stopped in Ipswich for allegedly using a mobile phone behind the wheel has been arrested after reportedly giving a positive drugs test.

Man’s foot run over by car in Ipswich

Yesterday, 15:04 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened by the Sainsbury's store on Upper Brook Street Picture: ARCHANT

Members of the public crowded round to help after a man’s foot was struck by a car in Ipswich town centre.

Where to celebrate the New Year

Yesterday, 19:30 Megan Aldous
How will you celebrate New Year's Eve? Picture: OAKLANDS HOTEL

Don’t leave your New Year’s eve plans until last minute - see what events are happening around Suffolk with our guide.

A man who made indecent pictures of children is among those jailed this week

Yesterday, 17:00 Megan Aldous
Cowie was given a five year sentence Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A pub landlord who smashed a pint glass over a customer was put behind bars this week. Take a look at the others here.

Five arrests, 50 cars stopped and £15,000 reclaimed in crackdown on uninsured drivers

Yesterday, 15:46 Jake Foxford
Over 50 drivers were asked to stop for a range of motoring offences, with five arrests made in the course of the work. Picture: NSRAPT

Uninsured drivers in Ipswich town centre were the latest targets of a week-long crackdown led by Suffolk Constabulary.

‘Rider reported’ - Learner motorcyclist’s bike had no rear brake pads

Yesterday, 15:36 Andrew Hirst
A bike was taken off the roads after being found to have no brake pads Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICE

A learner motorcyclist had their bike seized after police found they had allegedly been riding with no rear brake pads.

Emergency closure of busy road to replace lamppost

Yesterday, 12:30 Andrew Papworth
Foxhall Road sign, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

A busy road near Ipswich is to be closed in an emergency for the best part of a day so that a lamppost can be replaced.

Stakeholders get behind new vision for Shotley Pier

Yesterday, 19:30 Amy Gibbons
The new Victorian-inspired vision for Shotley Pier Picture: JOHN BOWEN

A new design for Shotley Pier has been approved by the majority of stakeholders following a bout of tension over the future of the tourist attraction.

A12 closed after car goes up in flames

Yesterday, 14:42 Amy Gibbons
Traffic is queuing on the A12 between Straford St Mary and East Bergholt (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Motorists are being warned of severe delays following a crash and car fire on the A12.

Most read

Balaclava-clad robbers threaten shop staff with knife

McColl's in Maidenhall Green has been robbed Picture: GOOGLE

Driver arrested after allegedly using mobile phone and testing positive for cocaine

A car stopped in Ipswich after the driver was allegedly seen using a mobile phone Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICE TEAM

Man’s foot run over by car in Ipswich

The incident happened by the Sainsbury's store on Upper Brook Street Picture: ARCHANT

Burgundy paint can only mean one thing – Pret is on the way

Excitement has built around the opening of the shop Picture: KATY SANDALLS

A man who made indecent pictures of children is among those jailed this week

Cowie was given a five year sentence Picture: ESSEX POLICE

What is the riskiest road in Suffolk?

Noriwch Road has been been ranked as one of the east of England's most risky roads Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide