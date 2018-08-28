Gallery
Did we catch you enjoying a festive night out at Yates?
PUBLISHED: 19:55 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:55 31 December 2018
Judy Rimmer
Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 29th. Picture: LICKLIST
Licklist
Did you celebrate the long Christmas break by letting your hair down at Yates on Saturday - and have we caught you on camera?
Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 29th. Picture: LICKLIST
The period between Christmas and New Year is an opportunity for many people to go out on the town relax and enjoy some festive spirit with friends and loved ones.
Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST
Can you spot yourself in a photo trying out some favourite dance moves, meeting up with work colleagues, or waiting at the bar?
Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST
Or can you see someone you know having fun? If so, let them know or tag them on social media, to make sure they see themselves in the photo.
Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST
More than 50 photos were taken on the night by Licklist, and we have selected some of the best to feature here.
Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST
If you have missed looking through the photos from a previous Saturday night at Yates, you can catch up with them by following the link.
Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 29th. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 29th. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 29th. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 29th. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 29th. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 29th. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 29th. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 29th. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST
Comments have been disabled on this article.