Gallery

Did we catch you enjoying a festive night out at Yates?

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 29th. Picture: LICKLIST Licklist

Did you celebrate the long Christmas break by letting your hair down at Yates on Saturday - and have we caught you on camera?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 29th. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 29th. Picture: LICKLIST

The period between Christmas and New Year is an opportunity for many people to go out on the town relax and enjoy some festive spirit with friends and loved ones.

Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST

Can you spot yourself in a photo trying out some favourite dance moves, meeting up with work colleagues, or waiting at the bar?

Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST

Or can you see someone you know having fun? If so, let them know or tag them on social media, to make sure they see themselves in the photo.

Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST

More than 50 photos were taken on the night by Licklist, and we have selected some of the best to feature here.

Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST

If you have missed looking through the photos from a previous Saturday night at Yates, you can catch up with them by following the link.

Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on December 29. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 29th. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 29th. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 29th. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 29th. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 29th. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 29th. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 29th. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 29th. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 29th. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 29th. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 29th. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 29th. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 29th. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 29th. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 29th. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on Saturday December 29th. Picture: LICKLIST