E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Elmer's Big Parade
Gallery

Did you celebrate Blues' winning start to the season at Yates on Saturday?

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 August 2019

Were you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLIST

Licklist

Were you celebrating news of Ipswich Town's winning start to the season at Yates on Saturday night?

Were you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLISTWere you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLIST

You might spot yourself or a friend in our latest nightlife photo gallery, sampling a cocktail or two or trying out some new dance moves.

Were you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLISTWere you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLIST

The nightspot was busy at the weekend, with people partying, meeting up with friends and colleagues for a fun night out or just relaxing over a couple of drinks.

Were you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLISTWere you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLIST

Licklist took almost 100 photos on the night, and we have chosen a selection of our favourites to feature here.

Were you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLISTWere you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLIST

Have you noticed someone you know in the photos? Let them know by sharing this gallery with them, or you can tag them in the comments once it's posted on the Ipswich Star's Facebook page.

Were you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLISTWere you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLIST

If you weren't able to get along to Yates this weekend but have visited recently, browse through our other nightlife galleries here, and see if you were featured.

Were you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLISTWere you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLISTWere you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLISTWere you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLISTWere you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLISTWere you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLISTWere you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLISTWere you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLISTWere you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLISTWere you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLISTWere you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLISTWere you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLISTWere you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLISTWere you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLISTWere you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLISTWere you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLISTWere you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLISTWere you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLISTWere you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLISTWere you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLISTWere you celebrating at Yates on Saturday 3 August? Picture: LICKLIST

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man stabbed in Ipswich town centre in ‘targeted attack’

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Last sign of former Franciscan Way subway in Ipswich to be filled in

The former subway entrance in Franciscan Way is to be filled in this month. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Alleyway hit by drug-dealing and fly tipping to be blocked off to troublemakers

Tennyson Road in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Young couple ‘over the moon’ after winning dream Ipswich wedding

Amber Young and her fiance Matt Hoy, pictured here with their daughters Zoe-May and Jasmine-Marie, have won their dream wedding. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Today’s news as it happens

Stay with us for breaking news updates from across Suffolk and Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man stabbed in Ipswich town centre in ‘targeted attack’

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Last sign of former Franciscan Way subway in Ipswich to be filled in

The former subway entrance in Franciscan Way is to be filled in this month. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Alleyway hit by drug-dealing and fly tipping to be blocked off to troublemakers

Tennyson Road in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Young couple ‘over the moon’ after winning dream Ipswich wedding

Amber Young and her fiance Matt Hoy, pictured here with their daughters Zoe-May and Jasmine-Marie, have won their dream wedding. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Today’s news as it happens

Stay with us for breaking news updates from across Suffolk and Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man stabbed in Ipswich town centre in ‘targeted attack’

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Theatre in the Forest turns Romeo and Juliet into a colourful 1960s seaside postcard

Red Rose Chain brings the feel of a 1960s seaside postcard to Shakespeare's classic romance Romeo and Juliet as this year's Theatre in the Forest production at Jimmy's Farm Photo: Bill Jackson

Kings of Anglia - An opening-day win at Burton and Lambert’s transfer frustrations

Ipswich Town won their opening game of the season 1-0 at Burton Albion.

‘Udder nightmare’ – Firefighters called to help cow trapped in ditch

A cow has come into a spot of trouble in Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What is going to happen to Ipswich’s easyHotel?

easyHotel, in Ipswich town centre. Photo: Rachel Edge.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists