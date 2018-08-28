Ipswich’s top nine restaurants voted by the public

Authentic Japanese restaurant Takayama on Fore Street in Ipswich is in the top spot. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It has been revealed that Ipswich’s most popular restaurants are those which dish up delicious Asian cuisine. But how many on the list have you been to?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We take a look at which Ipswich restaurants are wining the hearts of the public according to a travel and restaurant review wesbite.

TripAdvisor, which allows the public to rate restaurants, has provided an insight into what type of dishes are doing well in the town.

Upon the list of top nine six of those are Asian eateries. Sitting in the top spot is Korean/Japanese restaurant Takayama which is located on Fore Street. The popular eatery has only been in the town sine June 2017, but has already received 168 reviews in the excellent category on Trip Advisor - it also has a 5/5 rating. Diners on the site describe Takayama as ‘one of a kind’ and ‘first class’. The dishes on the menu vary from teriyaki, tempura, bibimbap and more. Customer Peter D, left this review: “This is my favourite restaurant in Ipswich by a mile. The food is amazing. Often get a takeaway and the quality is still excellent. Very nice atmosphere in restaurant and not too noisy like so many restaurants these days. Excellent service from very friendly staff.”

In second place is the 92 Noodle Bar which you can also find on Fore Street. Not only do they dish up delicious grub but they have a claim to fame with Edith Moud Cook, the first female pilot, being born in the building in 1878. Guests have described the Chinese restaurant as a ‘hidden gem’ and the ‘best Chinese food they’ve ever had’. There is a main menu and a lunch menu which are both great value for money. Service is quick so it is perfect for a lunchtime treat - lunch dishes start at £6.90 and for that price diners receive a main and two sides. It also got full marks with reviewers with an overall 5/5.

One of the great dishes available at Takayama Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN One of the great dishes available at Takayama Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The third hot spot to eat is The Vegetarian Red Lion which has a packed menu of exciting options for vegetarians. From mouth-watering cheese cakes to a Sunday lunch, it is definitely worth a visit. Reviewer, Lindy Loo left this feedback: “The manager and chefs are committed to serving excellent vegetarian/vegan food and they succeed. The recipes are continually being worked on and improved. Today I had the korma and a friend had the mushroom stroganoff. Both of us declared the food the best we have had for a long time. And the chocolate mousse silky, light and chocolatey. Not to be missed.”

ChutneyZ Indian Bistro has received 120 excellent reviews on the site making it a must try for those Indian cuisine fans. With glowing reviews describing the business as ‘simply perfect’ and ‘one of the best’ it is one for the 2019 eating bucket list. Customers are spoilt for choice with a menu packed with your favourite Indian dishes as well as sharing platters and burgers.

The Biryani Hut doesn’t even need a building to secure a place on the best eating outlets in Ipswich. The popular hut can be found among the Ipswich food market and is often located outside of Bella Napoli on Queen Street or on Giles Circus. It serves home made Indian and Bangladeshi food and has a number of vegan dishes. Jennifer D, a happy customer, wrote on TripAdvisor: “We work on Ipswich market and were so pleased to see this stall sells vegan-friendly bhajis. We’ve tried them in a wrap, and also with vegetable rice, and both options are really tasty. The bhajis are amazing on their own; really crispy and flavour-some, and are great value. We are a bit addicted to them. It’s always great to stop and have a chat with the friendly owners too.”

The favourite place to have a bite of Lebanese and Moroccan food is Tacket Streets Casablanca. It is said to have the ‘best Kofte’ by one reviewer (balls of ground meat with herbs and spices). There are 12 sections to the menu including tagines, charcoal grilled mains and steak.

Takayama Bento Box. Picture: ARCHANT Takayama Bento Box. Picture: ARCHANT

Gary C wrote: “Excellent. Our first visit won’t be the last. The food was superb and really friendly service. Cold Mezza starters followed by bass, tangine, koftes all very enjoyable. Service with a smile and nothing to much trouble. Great night guys thank you.”

Sitting seventh is Ottoman which serves traditional Turkish cuisine and is located on Woodbridge Road. Reviewers describe it as a ‘wonderful find’ and ‘absolutely superb’ 76% of the ratings are also in the excellent category. There is something for everyone on the menu especially with their eat in and eat out options. Pick from casseroles, fish, vegetarian, BBQ grill, hot/cold mezzes, and more.

Maharani Indian Cuisine on Norwich Road has an impressive 730 reviews written about them of which 95% are in the excellent/very good category. The rated 4.5/5 eatery has one of the fullest menus I have ever seen so there will be something to get everyone’s taste buds tingling. Deborah Shipp describes the restaurant as ‘definitely worth a visit.’ She said: “We had a great night here. The service and food were both great despite every table being occupied. The owner made a point of coming to our table to chat to us - he also offered us a complimentary drink at the end of our meal. I would definitely eat here again.”

Family-run Chinese restaurant Trongs is in the ninth spot out of the 330 Ipswich restaurants listed on Trip advisor. Regular customer, Glyn J, left this review: “Absolutely delicious as always. The crispy duck and pancakes is my firm favourite. The service was second to none, how do they do it? We were asked if we were ready for each course and then it all just seemed to appear in front of us, piping hot and delicious. By the end of our meal the restaurant was in full swing and busy however the staff all remained calm and in charge.” The menu features an extensive range of superb Chinese dishes as well as set menus.

92 Noodle Bar on Fore Street is in second place. Picture: ARLEN JAMES 92 Noodle Bar on Fore Street is in second place. Picture: ARLEN JAMES

Don’t miss: Suffolk’s top 10 restaurants according to Tripadvisor