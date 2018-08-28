Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nish Kumar, Ipswich Regent review: ‘He had us giggling all the way through’

PUBLISHED: 10:24 28 January 2019

Rebekah Rodwell

Nish Kumar Credit: Idil Sukan

Nish Kumar Credit: Idil Sukan

Archant

I am a fan of Nish Kumar on Mock The Week, so I was looking forward to his ‘It’s In Your Nature To Destroy Yourselves’ stand-up show.

We were entertained from the off with warm up by David Trent, who prepared us for Nish’s set.

Nish is well known for his political content and didn’t disappoint on the night.

With some hilarious Brexit opinions and no holds barred criticism of all that is wrong with the UK (and the US, he didn’t forget to mention Trump!), he had us giggling all the way through.

He delivers an angry wit which is relatable and voices the frustrations of many a member of the public.

He certainly tackled every political issue facing us with an intellectual viewpoint whether you agreed or not, the one thing the audience clearly agreed on was how funny he was!

There was the obligatory audience participation (some not invited!) and don’t head for the toilet as your return will not go without a mention.

I was unsure as to how funny his stand up would be as panel shows are a very different beast however it was a laugh out loud 90 minutes that I would happily sit through again.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Broken down lorry causing A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Ipswich teacher and PMS sufferer sets up online community for women to talk

Emily Fazah has started an online community called Moody Girl so that people can talk about PMS. Picture: JESSICA SKYE

What are the most expensive 10 Ipswich streets for home-buyers?

Purdis Farm Lane had the highest average property prices in an estate agent's survey. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Ipswich loses more from council austerity than other East Anglian cities

Has Ipswich suffered more than other towns and cities from cuts to local government spending? Picture: NEIL PERRY

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Most Read

Broken down lorry causing A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Ipswich teacher and PMS sufferer sets up online community for women to talk

Emily Fazah has started an online community called Moody Girl so that people can talk about PMS. Picture: JESSICA SKYE

What are the most expensive 10 Ipswich streets for home-buyers?

Purdis Farm Lane had the highest average property prices in an estate agent's survey. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Ipswich loses more from council austerity than other East Anglian cities

Has Ipswich suffered more than other towns and cities from cuts to local government spending? Picture: NEIL PERRY

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich loses more from council austerity than other East Anglian cities

Has Ipswich suffered more than other towns and cities from cuts to local government spending? Picture: NEIL PERRY

Nish Kumar, Ipswich Regent review: ‘He had us giggling all the way through’

Nish Kumar Credit: Idil Sukan

Theatre shows to see with your children this spring

Dear Zoo at the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich is one of the shows on offer for children in early 2019 Picture: VICTORIA MACKEN/ NEW WOLSEY

Care home trials pet therapy - using alpacas

Violet Shipman greets an alpaca at Hadleigh Nursing Home. Picture: KINGSLEY HEALTHCARE

Broken down lorry causing A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists