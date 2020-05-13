E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Top Suffolk musicians join line-up for online festival in aid of Autism & ADHD

PUBLISHED: 18:55 13 May 2020

Dionne Clarke will be taking part in the concert Picture: PINK SHED UK

PINK SHED UK

An online music festival with an impressive line-up of local musicians is being held on Sunday, May 17, in aid of families living with autism and ADHD.

DJ Tallulah Goodtimes will be the last act of the evening for the online festival. Picture RXC PHOTOGRAPHYDJ Tallulah Goodtimes will be the last act of the evening for the online festival. Picture RXC PHOTOGRAPHY

The event will take place from 4pm to 8.30pm, and will be streamed via Facebook for music fans.

Acts taking part include Josh Locke, Andi Hopgood, Adam Thomas, Adam Walden and Dionne Clarke, Justine de Mierre, Coran Elsey, DJ Tallulah Goodtimes, Joe Gibbings and Ben Goble & Murray Collins.

Adam Walden is one of the musicians supporting the online festival Picture: PINK SHEDAdam Walden is one of the musicians supporting the online festival Picture: PINK SHED

The event is raising money to help social enterprise Autism & ADHD keep its vital free telephone helpline service running.

Organiser Daniel Harvey works with students at Suffolk New College, and said: “I work alongside Autism & ADHD, which is run by the amazing Dr Annie Clements and her team. Right now, families and individuals living with autism and/or ADHD need support more than ever.”

Andi Hopgood will be taking part in the Online Music Festival for Autism & ADHDAndi Hopgood will be taking part in the Online Music Festival for Autism & ADHD

Autism & ADHD, which is based in Suffolk, needs to raise enough money to keep going through the next few months. Due to lockdown, it is unable to hold its planned fundraising event for World Autism Month, so the music festival aims to help fill the funding gap.

Adam Thomas is one of the musicians taking part in the online festivalAdam Thomas is one of the musicians taking part in the online festival

Daniel, who is also an admin of the Ipswich Anti-Loo Roll Brigade Facebook group offering community support, said: “We have a collective of talented local musicians, artists and DJs joining us.

“Wear your best festival wear, have a picnic in the garden, barbecue or party from the comfort of your the living room. Hope you can join us, wherever you are.”

Josh Clarke will be taking part in the musical event for Austism & ADHD Picture: KEZIA TAN PHOTOJosh Clarke will be taking part in the musical event for Austism & ADHD Picture: KEZIA TAN PHOTO

Autism & ADHD is based in Suffolk, and provides world-wide support, information, training and research opportunities for people living and working with autism and ADHD. People can call two mornings a week to speak to someone, or leave a message to be emailed back.

The full festival line-up is: 4pm: Ben Goble & Murray Collins; 4.30pm: Joe G; 5pm: Josh Locke; 5.30pm: Adam Thomas; 6pm Adam Walden & Dionne Clarke; 6.30pm Justine de Mierre; 7pm Andi Hopgood; 7.30pm Coran Elsey; 7.50pm: DJ Tallulah Goodtimes.

For more information, visit the Online Music Festival for Autism & ADHD Facebook group, You can donate to support the event via the A&A telephone helpline Gofundme page.













