Online music festival smashes its target to help Autism & ADHD

An impressive line-up of Suffolk musical talent took part in an online music festival in aid of families living with autism and ADHD.

The event, organised by Daniel Harvey, smashed its £1,500 target within hours and has now raised nearly £2,000.

The musicians taking part included Ben Goble, Murray Collins, Dionne Clarke, Adam Walden, Joe G, Adam Thomas, Coran Elsey, Andi Hopgood, Tallulah Goodtimes, Josh Locke and Justine de Mierre.

The money raised will go to help Suffolk-based social enterprise Autism & ADHD keep its vital free telephone helpline service running.

Daniel said: “It was an absolute joy to run and it warmed my soul seeing the enjoyment and impact of the day evolve in front of me. I’m in total awe of all of the wonderful performers that joined my side for a great cause. They were incredible and completely broke away the illusion that we were behind screens, it generally felt like we were there with them!’’

Many of those watching and taking part dressed up to create a real festival atmosphere.

Dr Annie Clements, CEO and founder of Autism & ADHD, said ‘’I’m speechless, so much talent and generosity! I cannot begin to say how grateful I am for giving up your time, our community here at Autism & ADHD will never forget what you did.

“The money is important but the fact that they were recognised and valued means so much more - all of you who listened and donated, a huge thanks for helping us continue our work at a time when we have never been needed more.’’

Daniel is planning more online fundraising events. To donate, visit their gofundme page.